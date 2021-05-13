Thought Industries Announces Q2 Roundtable Events, Featuring C-Suite Executives Sharing their Customer Education Insights and Best Practices

BOSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer education, today announced its second quarter lineup for COGNITION Roundtable events – featuring leaders from CustomerGauge, Duarte, HRCI, National Instruments and Ungerboeck sharing best practices, insights and lessons learned from their customer education initiatives.

Building on the success of Thought Industries' annual conference, COGNITION, these free two-hour events feature thought leaders and decision makers across a range of topics that are critical to customer education professionals. The sessions are intimate, interactive and focused on sharing best practices from speakers and participants. The Roundtable program is designed to keep the conversation active throughout the year, culminating in the annual COGNITION event September 21-23, 2021.

With limited space available, customer learning and training professionals should register soon to enjoy the live discussion and networking opportunities:



On Tuesday, May 18 at 2:00 pm ET , join Dr. Amy Dufrane , CEO, and Chris Scandlen , CIO, of HRCI, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization, to hear how they embraced digital learning, and transformed from a certification program to an eLearning ecosystem at scale. For over 40 years, HRCI has been the global leader in professional credentialing for the HR profession. They grew up as a certification business and recently have made incredible strides to evolve from a certification program to a living, breathing elearning ecosystem that offers professional training, certifications, on-demand learning resources, and more to engage over 145,000 HR professionals throughout their career lifecycle. Register now

at , join Dr. , CEO, and , CIO, of HRCI, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization, to hear how they embraced digital learning, and transformed from a certification program to an eLearning ecosystem at scale. For over 40 years, HRCI has been the global leader in professional credentialing for the HR profession. They grew up as a certification business and recently have made incredible strides to evolve from a certification program to a living, breathing elearning ecosystem that offers professional training, certifications, on-demand learning resources, and more to engage over 145,000 HR professionals throughout their career lifecycle. Register now On Tuesday, June 3 at 2:00 pm ET , join Customer Education leaders from National Instruments, Ungerboeck, and CustomerGauge, to learn how they have aligned their Customer Education and Marketing efforts to drive brand awareness and customer acquisition. More and more companies are viewing customer education as a demand generation tool, opening up customer education courses to acquire new leads, and coupling their learning technology with funnel analytics to arm their sales teams with the engagement metrics they need to accelerate their pipeline. Register now

at , join Customer Education leaders from National Instruments, Ungerboeck, and CustomerGauge, to learn how they have aligned their Customer Education and Marketing efforts to drive brand awareness and customer acquisition. More and more companies are viewing customer education as a demand generation tool, opening up customer education courses to acquire new leads, and coupling their learning technology with funnel analytics to arm their sales teams with the engagement metrics they need to accelerate their pipeline. Register now On Tuesday, June 15th at 2:00 pm ET , join Chief Strategy Officer at Duarte, Inc., Patti Sanchez , for a roundtable discussion on engaging your online learners through excellent design, diversified content, and delightful delivery. Duarte, Inc. offers online training that blends live and virtual resources to coach speakers to deliver presentations with lasting impact. Discuss and share perspectives and experiences with training professionals from across the country and learn new strategies and best practices to cultivate more engaged learners. Register now

The Q1 COGNITION Roundtable, hosted by Thought Industries VP of Learning Strategies Daniel Quick, focused on the challenges of creating a customer education program strategy and using data to determine how to drive business outcomes. Forty-five digital learning executives and blended learning strategists across various industries participated in the roundtable, sharing best practices and strategies to collect, analyze, and leverage data to meet the goals of their business and support their customers' needs.

"We're incredibly excited to continue sharing customer education insights and best practices throughout the year, with such a distinguished group of panelists and attendees," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "There's a real need in the market for this kind of ongoing dialog, as the industry continues to evolve at such a rapid pace. The discussion and networking at these events will help any customer education business learn and grow."

Learning professionals and customer advocates can also take advantage of early bird pricing for Thought Industries annual conference, COGNITION 2021, taking place September 21-23, here.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

