Thought Industries Appoints David Downing Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth of Customer Learning Management

BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced that David Downing has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He brings more than 30 years of software and technology marketing experience to the team and will direct all aspects of Thought Industries' global marketing efforts as the company continues to fuel category creation and adoption for CLM.

Downing has a storied career helping software leaders including Informatica, NetSuite, Zscaler, BlackLine, Oracle, SAP and Adobe establish new categories and rapidly grow market share. He has led marketing at several software-as-a-service (SaaS) start-ups and helped guide three companies to successful IPOs. He most recently served as CMO with Cloud Elements and SnapLogic, helping them evangelize the market opportunity for API and self-service integration.

Downing joins Thought Industries at a critical time for customer learning, and will help shape this emerging category as more leaders recognize its tangible business impact. In a recent study of more than 200 organizations, 97 percent of respondents said customer education impacts business revenue, from increased brand awareness to onboarding efficiency and reduced customer churn.

"David is one of the most experienced SaaS marketing leaders in the industry, and he has valuable perspective on how to grow this emerging market category," said Barry Kelly , CEO of Thought Industries. "David has been advising us for several months, and we're thrilled to have him lead our marketing efforts and scale our growth."

"Thought Industries has a unique opportunity to shape a market category, and build a movement behind CLM," Downing said. "Customer education is evolving, and I'm eager to help software leaders understand the value CLM can bring to their organizations by creating better learning experiences for customers, partners and professional training organizations."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

