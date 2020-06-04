Thought Industries Appoints Michael Jahoda as Senior Vice President of Professional Services

"Mike has earned a reputation for excellence in bringing value to clients during the onboarding process and will be an invaluable asset to our clients as we continue to grow," said Robin Wadsworth, president, Thought Industries. "The caliber of the new leaders we've been able to bring on board over the past six months has been incredible and a sign of the significant growth and opportunity we have in front of us."

Prior to Thought Industries, Jahoda served as senior vice president, Professional Services and Customer Success for the professional services, customer success, and training and enablement teams at PROS where he managed profit and loss of the $45 million services business within a $250 million publicly traded software company. There Jahoda led a team of 300 employees across five continents responsible for customer onboarding and renewals.

During his 13 years at Accenture, Jahoda consistently achieved a strong sales and project delivery track record with an emphasis on driving value for clients while also developing junior resources. While he served clients in 12 countries on five continents, he also spearheaded a variety of client project experiences, including project work for an international oilfield services company.

"Thought Industries is quickly establishing itself as the go-to customer training platform company in a dynamic market, and it's a great time to be joining the team to serve our growing list of organizations who are looking at captivating new ways to educate their customers," said Jahoda. "I look forward to working with such a strong group of people to accelerate our customers' time-to-value and overall success."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

