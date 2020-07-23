Thought Industries Continues 2020 Momentum with Record Growth in the Second Quarter

BOSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, delivered record growth in Q2 2020 which ended June 30. New enterprise customers such as CoreLogic, AttackIQ, Amplitude, ITI and Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) selected Thought Industries' eLearning technology to create compelling learning experiences and scale their global, high-margin customer education operations.

"As demand for virtual events and continuous learning opportunities increases across the globe, enterprises are looking for new and better ways to improve the customer experience for their customers and drive additional revenue opportunities," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We've been fortunate to acquire excellent talent and execute on solving some of the toughest enterprise requirements for extended enterprise learning and continue to help our customers adapt to the new normal."

As part of the trend to move events into a virtual environment, Thought Industries also recently announced its first annual customer training virtual event and user conference powered by the Thought Industries Platform, COGNITION 2020, hosted online at https://cognition.thoughtindustries.com/ in October.

"Amplitude is all about enabling companies to join the product-led growth movement, and educating our customers and prospects on how to go through this transformation is why we are excited to be working with Thought Industries," said Erik Bower, Vice President of Growth Marketing, Amplitude. "Not only does the Thought Industries Platform give us a way to better engage with prospects and customers but it will also be a big part of our annual event Amplify, the world's largest gathering of product growth experts."

The second quarter also saw an increased demand to use the Thought Industries Platform for good. In partnership with several customers, including Britt Andreatta, CentralReach, and Duarte, Thought Industries enabled these businesses to significantly expand their market reach by supporting free access to courses that provided help adapting to change, upskilling and obtaining certifications to those laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19.

"With only an estimated 38,000 clinicians to provide care to millions of people with autism, the industry already faced a capacity constraint and any additional loss of clinicians in market due to COVID-19 would be devastating to those seeking care," said Karen Parisi, Vice President of Marketing, CentralReach. "Since March, with the help of Thought Industries, over 23,500 people, of which 18,000 are Board Certified Behavior Analysts, signed up for our certification program, or nearly 50% of the clinicians that serve the ABA market. This was an increase of more than ten-fold compared to last year. We are thrilled with the feedback we've received on the value these courses have provided as well as the user experience of the learning portal and were glad to do our part to give back to the community in this time of need."

Other Q2 highlights include:

Launch of its second-annual 2020 State of Customer Training Report

Mike Jahoda joining the team as Senior Vice President of Professional Services

joining the team as Senior Vice President of Professional Services Launch of its inaugural national Bridge Internship Program

Announcing a partnership with Gainsight and integration with Gainsight PX as part of the Gainsight Sightline Customer Success Ecosystem

Winning Gold from eLearning Industry for Best Learning Management Website Content

Being named a Top Performer for Corporate LMS by FeaturedCustomers

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

