Thought Industries Customer Education Platform Enables SonoSim to Advance Medical Education

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, today announced SonoSim, the world's leading provider of ultrasound education and training, has achieved a 23 percent increase in B2B program adoption and double-digit growth in market share since using the Thought Industries platform, while also providing leadership in healthcare education during COVID-19.

The platform replaces a traditional LMS at SonoSim to scale online training for medical programs, physicians, and other health care professionals who need to incorporate ultrasonography training into their medical education. Providing on-demand mobile access, learning analytics, and engaging learning experiences for this growing international healthcare technology business, the training also provides practitioners continuing medical education credits (CMEs) used to maintain a medical license, board certification, credentialing, and membership in professional societies.

According to the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®), more than 1,700 accredited continuing medical education (CME) providers offered nearly 190,000 educational activities in 2019 comprising approximately 1.3 million hours of instruction with healthcare professionals. The number of activities, hours of instruction, and interactions with learners has increased, continuing a 10-year trajectory of growth.

A recent recipient of the Thought Industries COGNITION 2020 Customer Award for Best Content Development Extensibility during its virtual customer education event, Nicole Durden, Chief Operating Officer, SonoSim, said, "The transition to Thought Industries was extremely well-timed, and we are so thankful to be fully switched over to the native platform. As hundreds of medical education programs were racing to figure out what to do with their students who suddenly had no opportunity to practice ultrasound scanning at the bedside during this pandemic, SonoSim was able to deliver a great alternative and our clients have expressed extremely positive feedback on the new customer education platform."

"Healthcare education businesses continue to look for new ways to engage more physicians and advanced care providers regardless of location or language while improving the customer experience," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Helping SonoSim scale its global online learning program by adding a mobile-friendly format, better course analytics, and engaging learning experiences better prepares its customers for integrated didactic, hands-on training and knowledge assessments to grow their ultrasound training business."

"It was an honor to receive the Content Development Extensibility Award in the Platform category from Thought Industries at COGNITION 2020. Adding more engaging and assessment-style courses to our learning experiences bring so much additional value to our business," said Jessica Garcia, Director of Content Development, SonoSim. "The Thought Industries learning platform has all of the capabilities we need to grow and evolve as we continue to expand our training content both domestically and internationally. Our instructors and administrators want analytics of which courses their medical professionals and students have taken, including course progression data and other information to help them reach their training goals."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SonoSim, Inc

SonoSim, Inc., is dedicated to improving and transforming medical care by serving as a global leader in ultrasound education and training. SonoSim has created the easiest way to learn ultrasonography, the SonoSim® Ultrasound Training Solution, and is improving patient outcomes through collaboration with over 1300 medical institutions; 60,000 medical professionals; and 40 distributors worldwide. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit sonosim.com for more information.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

