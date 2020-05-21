Thought Industries Customer Training Platform Powering SAM Certifications for BSA | The Software Alliance

BOSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced BSA | The Software Alliance, the leading advocate for the global software industry before governments and in the international marketplace, has selected its platform to drive an integrated customer training user experience from marketing through the sale of its software asset management (SAM) certification courses.

BSA members represent some of the largest and most well-known software organizations around the world. In an environment where software is becoming more ubiquitous, complex and cloud-based, and where IT departments must now manage employees bringing their own devices to work (BYOD) and increasingly working remotely, managing software assets is becoming more important and complicated.

"The structure of our SAM certification course had to meet the diverse needs of our multiple external audiences from end-users who require a seamless user experience to resellers who wanted a unique branded learning experience to offer their own customers," said Ha Nguyen McNeill, chief operating officer, BSA | The Software Alliance. "The Thought Industries platform enabled us to meet a very aggressive timeline to transition off an internal training LMS that was not focused on the ecommerce and marketing automation integration required to deliver a great experience for external customers. Additionally, reducing back-end administrative burden was another important requirement and why we selected Thought Industries over other solutions."

BSA Verafirm offers the only training and certification program in the world aligned to the 2017 ISO 19770-1, the latest global standard for managing IT assets.

"The content covers all areas of software asset management, including contemporary issues faced by SAM managers such as cloud, managing external publisher audit notice, DevOps, open-source software, etc.," said a global head of IT management at a leading European financial services group. "Overall, the information is valuable, the user interface is very friendly and visual quality is very good."

"Peoples' professional lives are complicated and busy and have only become more stressful as they must increasingly work from home," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "By offering a varied, engaging and online self-paced course that moves seamlessly from desktop to smartphone when and how learners need it, with knowledge checks and check-ins, we're excited to be enabling BSA audiences a richer learning experience to support their certification needs during these trying times."

Those interested in becoming SAM certified may learn more about the course, offered at a 50 percent discount through May 28, here.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BSA

BSA | The Software Alliance (www.bsa.org) is the leading advocate for the global software industry before governments and in the international marketplace. Its members are among the world's most innovative companies, creating software solutions that spark the economy and improve modern life.

With headquarters in Washington, DC, and operations in more than 30 countries, BSA pioneers compliance programs that promote legal software use and advocates for public policies that foster technology innovation and drive growth in the digital economy.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

https://www.thoughtindustries.com

