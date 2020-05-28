Thought Industries Customer Training Platform Selected by Ivanti to Support Renewed Focus on Customer Success

BOSTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, has selected its platform to further support its commitment to customer success in 2020 through efficient, flexible and more scalable learning experiences for its customers and partners.

Under the direction of customer success industry veteran, Mary Trick as chief customer officer, Ivanti sought a customer training platform that could enable the company to enrich the product training experience for its various customers and partners throughout the buyer life cycle.

"As we've transitioned from primarily instructor-led training delivery to more e-learning and blended learning engagements, the Thought Industries Platform will provide us with more efficient and flexible learning experiences for our customers and partners," said

Matt Robinson, global director of customer enablement and training, Ivanti. The platform will bring an advanced level of training engagement to connect with our customers and partners in new and compelling ways to drive additional value for our external audiences."

The Thought Industries Platform will also enable a stronger partner ecosystem through certification training to validate the level of skill for sales, implementation, administration and consultation of Ivanti products. Additionally, the Thought Industries Platform will augment employee training through the Ivanti Advantage Learning program for employees to onboard more quickly and efficiently as they learn its unified endpoint management and enterprise service management products.

"We look forward to supporting Ivanti and its mission to build a culture of customer closeness through a diversified, engaging and scalable customer training program," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "The value of unified IT to provide consistent data across systems and IT departments is critical and we are excited to help Ivanti customers get the most out of their investment through continuous learning driven by our platform."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ivanti

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

