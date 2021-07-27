Thought Industries Demonstrates Growing Demand For Customer Learning With Q2 Business Highlights and Results

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer education, today announced a successful second quarter of 2021, marked by a 50 percent increase in revenue over last year, along with the addition of dozens of new employees and customers. This growth--combined with new partnership and collaboration efforts with ServiceRocket and SearchUnify, and a CODiE award for best customer learning platform--all underscore the growing recognition of customer-centric learning technology in helping businesses drive loyalty and revenue growth.

Organizations selecting the Thought Industries customer learning platform include a number of new enterprise customers that span industries and markets including life sciences, software-as-a-service, professional training, and manufacturing. These organizations recognize the power of learning for providing richer experiences for customers, partners and professionals, from enhancing sales training to accelerating product adoption.

The Crosby Group--which manufactures rigging, lifting and material handling applications for industries ranging from construction to cargo handling and towing--is among the new Thought Industries customers. Crosby selected Thought Industries' customer learning platform to ensure more effective training and education for those using Crosby's applications.

"We build products for the most demanding of environments, but they're only as good as a user's ability to safely put them into practice," said Jon Backes, Senior Vice President, North America, The Crosby Group. "We'll use the Thought Industries platform to develop and deliver more engaging content faster, in support of our core mission of promoting safe lifting and rigging."

Celonis, the global leader in execution management, is also among the enterprises that selected the Thought Industries customer learning platform in Q2. The company, which provides companies a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence, will use the platform to improve education for its global base of customers and partners.

"Customer education is table stakes for today's enterprises, but providing world-class learning experiences that can scale and match different needs and demands of various roles and disciplines is no small feat," said David Jeggle, Head of Academy at Celonis. "As the global leader in execution management, we know how important it is to empower companies to understand how they can get the most out of their work streams and data. Thought Industries provides us with critical functionality to deliver world-class learning experiences to our customers and partners with a compelling user experience, seamless integration with other business systems and technologies, and robust reporting."

Additional Q2 highlights include:

"We continue to see ample evidence that organizations of all sizes, and across all industries and geographies, are hungry for more effective ways to drive customer education efforts, and now industry associations and other software and service providers are recognizing this important area, as well," said Barry Kelly , CEO, Thought Industries. "Our Q2 highlights not only illustrate but also validate our firm belief that customer learning can transform overall customer experiences and impact a business's bottom line."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). CLM empowers businesses to create compelling learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals. These experiences help businesses grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

