Thought Industries Kicks Off COGNITION Quarterly Roundtables

BOSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, today announced its first successful COGNITION Roundtable quarterly event that took place on March 11 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET. COGNITION Roundtables are free to attend and deliver an intimate, single topic-focused presentation with interactive breakout sessions, including networking activities.

The COGNITION Q1 Roundtable , hosted by Daniel Quick, Vice President of Learning Strategies, on the Thought Industries platform, focused on the challenges of creating a customer education program strategy and using data to determine how to drive business outcomes. Forty-five digital learning executives and blended learning strategists across various industries participated in last week's roundtable, sharing best practices and strategies to collect, analyze, and leverage data to meet the goals of their business and support their customers' needs.

"Customer education and learning professionals shared with us that COGNITION delivered tremendous value and wished it were more than a once a year event," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "COGNITION Roundtables enable us to extend our annual customer education and external training conference and user event, this year taking place September 21-23, into year-round learning opportunities both leading up to and after our annual conference."

"Once a learning strategy has been determined, turning to the data to define outcomes one hopes to achieve becomes paramount," said Quick. "There are many sources of data that will support a learning program. These sources include product analytics, support tickets, NPS data or CSAT surveys, customer reviews, search queries, and a program's operational metrics, such as engagement rates, completion rates, and consumption rates to name a few. Sometimes, it's good to create new data streams, too, such as qualitative data from interviewing customers."

A recording of the Q1 COGNITION Roundtable is now available for on-demand access. The next COGNITION Roundtable will be held in May 2020.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

