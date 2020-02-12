Thought Industries Ranked Number One for B2B Customer Training by The Craig Weiss Group

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, has been ranked as the number one B2B customer training platform for 2020 by The Craig Weiss Group, LLC. Ranked by Craig Weiss Group as a Top 10 learning system since 2018, the Thought Industries platform has differentiated itself in the extended enterprise training market with blended learning experiences that accelerate time-to-value and reduce churn for software clients, and increase engagement and monetization for businesses that primarily focus on selling training content.

"Thought Industries is one of my 'systems to watch for 2020' as there is a lot to love, but also a lot of options to take the system to an even higher level," said Craig Weiss, CEO, The Craig Weiss Group. "I love this system, that's all I can say."

The Craig Weiss Group's ranking is based on extensive, unbiased independent evaluation criteria, including vendor viability, key functionality, metrics and data visualization, user experience and interface, as well as interviews and demos. Thought Industries was lauded for its e-commerce capabilities, learner and "elite" administration user interfaces (UI) and user experiences (UX), "outstanding" data and data visualization, and strong learner and administration functionality. Of particular note is the ability to create and easily manage multiple cohorts of learners with unique training needs under a single client through the Panorama feature.

"It was an honor that Craig opened his rankings to other types of learning systems in 2018 in part due to our focus on customer training and selling training," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Now to be named the number one business-to-business customer training platform two years later is a fantastic validation of our continued commitment and focus on this segment of the market."

About Craig Weiss

Craig Weiss is the CEO and lead analyst for The Craig Weiss Group, which provides analyst, advisory and consulting services to buyers and vendors in the e-learning industry. He is an advisory board member for The Moment, a firm based in the United Kingdom and is on an advisory board for an e-learning startup in Scotland. He has been identified as one of the most influential people in the world for e-learning and the most influential in the world for learning systems. Craig writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read weekly in 174 countries, territories and colonial territories. Additionally, he has written for numerous publications and speaks regularly at conferences and events around the world.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. Thought Industries is owned by San Francisco-based Luminate Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

