Thought Industries Ranked Number Two Overall Learning System by The Craig Weiss Group

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, was ranked as the number two overall learning system by The Craig Weiss Group, LLC. Ranked by Craig Weiss Group as a Top 10 learning system since 2018, the Thought Industries Platform has differentiated itself in the extended enterprise training market with blended learning experiences that accelerate time-to-value and reduce churn for software clients and increase engagement and monetization for businesses that primarily focus on selling training content.

"Thought Industries dominates in the extended enterprise segment with an outstanding system and a deep understanding of how to achieve results for a sector that many play in, but so few really get," said Craig Weiss, CEO, The Craig Weiss Group. "I'd buy this system tomorrow if I ran B2B/B2C for customer education, partner training, an association, or franchises. Thought Industries is my #2 Learning System for 2021. You can't go wrong here."

The Craig Weiss Group's ranking is based on extensive, unbiased independent evaluation criteria, including vendor viability, key functionality, metrics and data visualization, user experience and interface, as well as interviews and demos.

"Our teams' focus on managing all aspects of complex learning operations to enable our customers to create exceptional learning experiences at scale for the extended enterprise continues to be our guidepost, and our ranking on this important industry list is a testament to their dedication and customer focus," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We are grateful to Craig Weiss for this recognition."

About Craig Weiss

Craig Weiss is the CEO and lead analyst for The Craig Weiss Group, which provides analyst, advisory, and consulting services to buyers and vendors in the e-learning industry. He is the founder of Findanlms.com, a site that offers the ability to research, compare, and engage with learning systems from around the world. He has been identified as one of the most influential people in the world for e-learning and the most influential in the world for learning systems. Craig writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read weekly in 174 countries, territories, and colonial territories. Additionally, he has written for numerous publications and speaks regularly at conferences and events around the world.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

