Thought Industries Records Record First Quarter Results Supporting Increased Demand for Customer Training

Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, delivered record growth in Q1 2020. New enterprise customers such as Kaplan, Ivanti, Miro, National Instruments and RSM International selected Thought Industries' learning technology with a mission to create compelling learning products and scale their global, high-margin learning operations. According to the Thought Industries 2020 State of Customer Training Report survey, 75 percent of respondents indicated they have increased their investment in customer training in the past year.

"As our customer base continues to adapt during this time of daily business changes, we are fortunate to be in a situation where we can increase our support resources to offer them a diversified learning portfolio to assist in reaching a broader audience," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We are steadfast in our resolve to serve the community, partner to solve customer problems and help businesses grow by enabling customizable and branded learning experiences."

Thought Industries recently entered into a partnership with Kaplan Professional, delivering the platform that will enable Kaplan to offer free online education and skills development courses to those whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to be using the Thought Industries platform to provide free online education and skills development courses to those who have been furloughed or laid off from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- as educators, we are uniquely qualified to provide these tools," said Andy Temte, CEO, Kaplan Professional. "We are working together to create an asset that can assist people looking to sharpen their skills, whether it's to improve in their current role or for those currently looking for new opportunities."

Other Q1 highlights include:

51% increase in employee headcount since Q1 2019

Robin Wadsworth joining the team as president and Todd Boes as chief product officer

Inclusion on Forbes' List of America's Best StartUp Employers for 2020

Being named a CODiE Award finalist for Enterprise Learning (winners announced in May)

Making the Top 10 Extended Enterprise Learning Management System list by eLearning Industry

