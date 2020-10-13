Thought Industries Releases The Customer Education Playbook at COGNITION 2020

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced The Customer Education Playbook at COGNITION 2020. The most comprehensive and validated methodology for developing, implementing, and evaluating a customer education program, the Playbook is backed by nearly 200 interviews with Thought Industries customers and customer education professionals on what it takes to achieve success.

Presented in an October 6 keynote by Daniel Quick, Senior Director of Product Experience at Thought Industries, attendees of the COGNITION 2020 virtual customer education conference and user event were given a first-hand preview of the 12 critical steps in standing up a customer education program and key questions companies should be asking as their business strategy and customers evolve.

"Companies looking to scale onboarding, grow their brand, and drive customer engagement can leverage the methodology as a guide to implement impactful customer education," said Daniel Quick, Senior Director of Product Experience at Thought Industries.

Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries, commented, "We developed The Customer Education Playbook as we started rethinking and evaluating our own customer education program. We realized the questions we were asking would likely help others in the space think through their core challenges. We then conducted interviews and validated the steps with a research partner to ensure the framework accurately hit on the multitude of elements. It's been a great learning opportunity and we look forward to seeing greater success within the customer education space as a result."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

