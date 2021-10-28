Thought Industries Third Quarter Marks Debut of Advanced Customer Education Technology, Successful Industry Conference and Record Business Growth

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced the completion of a successful third quarter of 2021, which included more than 50 percent sales growth over last year. Other notable milestones included the unveiling of Thought Industries' next-generation software platform, the Customer Learning Cloud, along with an industry-first on-demand center of excellence and the expansion of the executive leadership team. These advancements and growth reflect the increasing recognition that software-driven customer learning programs are critical to retaining customers and driving additional revenue.

Thought Industries also added several new customers, including General Assembly , a leading source for learning programs that span a variety of formats, from fully instructor-led classes to asynchronous, self-paced courses. The company also provides training, staffing and career transition support, and partners with employers to help companies assess, source and transform talent.

"We were looking for a platform that could drive best-in-class learning experiences for a wide spectrum of blended learning needs, and fuel our competitive advantage in global skills-based, personalized learning, assessment and certification," said Danielle Chircop , Chief Product Officer, General Assembly. "The Thought Industries platform offers the ideal blend of features to support personalized and customized learning, from multi language and translation capabilities to support for international data privacy and security standards. These features—combined with the platform's scalability and Thought Industries' deep bench of expertise—will be especially key as we accelerate our international expansion and chart our future as the industry leader in skills-based learning."

Notable Q3 highlights for Thought Industries include:

"The year 2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal point in the evolution of the customer learning management category, and we're proud to be leading the way," said Barry Kelly , CEO, Thought Industries. "Our Q3 milestones exemplify our commitment to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible for customer learning programs."

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

