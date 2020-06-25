Thought Industries Wins Gold for Best Learning Management System Website Content from eLearning Industry

BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, today announced it has won a 2020 Gold Award for Best Learning Management System Website Content from eLearning Industry, the largest online community of eLearning professionals in the industry and media publishing company. The company also won Silver Awards for Best Design and Overall Website.

"There are hundreds of LMS solutions which are competing for attention and high-quality leads," comments judge Lynne McNamee, President of Lone Armadillo. Judge Gordon L. Johnson continues, "It's critical for LMS websites to be optimized for both search engines and people. Some of the websites we found were head and shoulders above the rest, achieved a powerful first impression, and created the perception of a modern software product."

In conjunction with eLearning Industry, these awards reflect a detailed analysis of the SEO, design, and content efforts of over 300 websites in the corporate learning management space. Awards were given to the top websites in each category as well as overall ranking.

"We couldn't be more excited to honor the winners of the Top 10 Best LMS Websites. The LMS market is vast, so you need to be cautious in order to win LMS buyers' hearts right from the start. Thus, with this award, we believe we keep buyer personas engaged to the right piece of information when selecting the appropriate LMS for their needs. Also, we sincerely hope the selected website examples will help clear out any questions," said Christopher Pappas, founder of eLearning Industry Inc.

"Providing valuable resources and information to our customers and prospects searching for the best customer training platform for their needs and delivering that experience in an elegant manner is of critical importance," said Michael Daecher, CMO, Thought Industries. "Recognition of our efforts from eLearning Industry is a stamp of approval we're moving in the right direction."

Judges Lynne McNamee and Gordon L. Johnson are leading marketing experts in the corporate learning industry. They evaluated over 300 websites to determine the 2020 winners.

A full list of winners can be found in the eBook at eLearning Industry.

About eLearning Industry

eLearning Industry is a network-based media and publishing company founded in 2012. It is the largest online community of eLearning professionals in the industry, and was created first and foremost as a knowledge-sharing platform to help eLearning professionals and instructional designers connect in a safe online community where they can stay up to date with the latest industry news and technologies, and find projects or jobs. https://elearningindustry.com

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

