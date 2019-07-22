Thought Leaders Will Discuss Key Issues And Trends Amidst Rapid Emergence Of Voice And Conversational Applications In Healthcare At VOICE Summit, July 22-25

NEWARK, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT?

Orbita executives will join digital health thought leaders from leading organizations to discuss mounting pressures facing the healthcare industry as well as new opportunities to address these challenges with chat, voice, virtual assistants and conversational AI.

WHY?

Chronic diseases account for 85% of healthcare costs; consistent patient engagement outside of healthcare facilities is needed to reduce these costs 47% of patients who visited a hospital for emergency or urgent care did so because they didn't know where else to get care Reimbursement is radically shifting with the advent of bundled payments and value-based care 54% of millennials and 24% of baby boomers changed providers in the past year

"Healthcare organizations have significant opportunity to address cost pressures and increased consumer expectations by digitally engaging with patients beyond brick & mortar walls. Voice assistants are now accessible through 2.5 billion smartphones globally. Conversational AI is now being used to improve consumer services and organizations will rely on voice to coordinate and deliver care in new, cost-effective ways that are seamless, multimodal, and natural to the populations they serve."

- Orbita CEO and Co-founder Bill Rogers

WHO?

Several Orbita colleagues will attend – from organizations such as Brigham and Women's Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Philips, Wolters Kluwer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Deloitte. Interviews available on request.

WHEN and WHERE?

VOICE Summit, The World's Largest Voice Event

July 22-25, 2019

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark

The State of Voice and Chatbots in Healthcare, Tues, July 23 , 1PM (CKB Strategy Lab)

Panel moderated by Orbita President Nathan Treloar with:

- Anna Kravets , CDO Health Services & Solutions, Merck

- Jeffrey Shebetich , Product Owner, Advanced Innovations, Sleep & Respiratory Care, Philips

- Daniel Solomon , MD, MPH, Associate Physician, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Prof. of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

- Jonathan Berman , Senior Manager, Consulting, Strategy & Analytics, Deloitte



Voice Assistants in Healthcare - Are We There Yet? Wed, July 24 , 1PM (Mainstage session)

Orbita's Treloar will review real-world use cases, explore practical challenges of delivering HIPAA-complaint voice applications, and assesses industry readiness to bet big on voice.



Investment & Adoption Trends of Voice Tech in Healthcare, Wed, July 24 , 2PM (WEC Highlander)

Orbita's Rogers will join with stellar panelists from UPENN, Sopris Health, Newark Ventures, DreamIT Health Tech, and Luminary Labs.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Orbita executives are available for briefings on these topics before, during and following the event.

Demonstrations of Orbita technology are available at booth #317 at the VOICE Summit 2019 Expo. Meetings available on request or visit the booth during the event.

Visit the RESEARCH tab at Orbita.ai; review white papers, archived webinars, blog posts, etc. on topics ranging spanning: security, call center efficiency, knowledge management for voice, prototyping voice experiences, and the value of a voice and chat platform.

ABOUT ORBITA

Orbita offers healthcare's most powerful conversational AI platform for delivering intuitive, dynamic and personalized voice and chatbot virtual assistants. Leading organizations across healthcare sectors rely on Orbita to create and manage HIPAA-compliant, omnichannel virtual assistants that improve customer service, enhance consumer marketing, and extend patient engagement beyond brick and mortar facilities.

