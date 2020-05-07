Thought-Provoking Short Film by Falls Encourages Appreciation for Life’s Precious Moments During Pandemic and Beyond

"After some reflection, our team wanted to express a different perspective…to produce something that looked ahead, but by doing so — looked back," said Rob Falls, president and CEO of Falls. "We thought about someday — all of this will all be over. And time will pass. And, of course, we will remember the suffering, the personal losses and the separation from each other. However, we hope we will all remember what we learned from the togetherness, the ways in which we coped, and the selfless actions and sacrifices made to help others."

In the opening scene, an all-too-common view of empty downtown streets, usually bustling — and quieted only by the stunning silence of social distancing — comes into view.

"What will you remember?" the narrator asks. He goes on to recount the ways we have persevered together and kept others safe while staying apart; the ways we have passed the time; the ways we have become teachers and tech experts; the ways we have learned to appreciate those who are essential to our lives; and the ways we've come to accept our new normal.

Echoing the sentiments shared by the narrator at the conclusion of the film, Falls reflected, "When we look back, we hope we will learn, and never forget. Learn what is truly important to each of us…and remember."

