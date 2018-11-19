Thoughtful Gifts for Friends and Family

From tasty food and sentimental items to handy tools and home decor, these ideas can help put you on the right path to a less stressful seasonal shopping experience. Find more holiday gift ideas at eLivingToday.com.

A Path to Better Vision

For a healthier way to see, give the gift of a lighting upgrade for use at home or at work. For example, this Refine LED Desk Lamp from OttLite's Wellness Series provides smooth, uniform light while reducing eyestrain by up to 51 percent. The brushed nickel finish gives it elegant appeal and a convenient USB port charges electronics while four brightness settings allow for functional control to evenly distribute the balanced, natural illumination. Find more information at OttLite.com.

A Gift with Great Taste

This holiday season, give the gift of good taste with The Tasteful Gift combo from Omaha Steaks. This gourmet collection has something for everyone, including two legendary Filet Mignons and two Top Sirloins, two meaty Boneless Pork Chops, four Potatoes au Gratin, four Caramel Apple Tartlets and a Signature Seasoning Packet. Available for a limited-time holiday price with free shipping, it's a gift that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Find more tasty gifts at omahasteaks.com.

The Gift of Good Light

If you're looking for a gift for a runner, hiker, biker, camper or someone who seems to always be involved in a home project, consider a headlamp from Energizer to help him or her light the way. With a pivoting head, adjustable band and multiple light modes, you can adjust the headlamp to fit many lighting needs, ideal for nearly anyone looking for hands-free illumination. Find more information at energizer.com/lighting.

Fit for a Chef

For the avid cook, gift cookware like the Anolon Accolade 10 Piece Set, which features an advanced and patented technology that strategically places metal where it's most needed for efficient heating and exceptional durability. Another key feature is the sapphire-reinforced, triple layer, metal-utensil-safe nonstick coating inside and out for exceptional food release and easy cleaning. Induction suitable, dishwasher-safe and oven-safe to 500 F, this gourmet cookware inspires confidence and creativity in the kitchen. Find more gift ideas at anolon.com.

Share the Wonder this Season

Invite your friends and family into a world of wonder this holiday season with pop-up Hallmark Paper Wonder cards. With intricate detail and 3D design, the cards unfold, pop or expand to reveal a surprise perfect for displaying all season long or sending to loved ones to share the joy of the season. Make the holiday come alive and shop the collection that can inspire people to explore, discover and share the wonder of the holidays with those they love at hallmark.com/paper-wonder.

