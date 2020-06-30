ThoughtWorks Named a "Strong Performer" in Digital Product Development Services by Leading Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, today announced it was among the select companies invited by Forrester Research, Inc. to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Product Development Services, Q2 2020 report. ThoughtWorks, named a strong performer, was one of only twelve vendors to participate in the 29-criterion evaluation.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester in this Wave," said Chris Murphy , chief executive officer of ThoughtWorks in North America. "Our growing experience design and product capability practice , our approach to product innovation, and the results we're achieving for our clients are validation that we are executing on our vision."

According to the Forrester Wave report, "ThoughtWorks' engineering heritage is evident in its market-leading Agile development capabilities and its ability to help clients design and deliver ongoing support for new digital products." The report also noted that, "customers like the engineering capabilities ThoughtWorks brings and its ability to translate ideas into technical designs."

Forrester Research also found in, Now Tech: Digital Product Development Services, Q1 2020 , a February 11, 2020 report, that "developing a new digital product can require executives to support a very different approach from your traditional business and foster new skills and product-oriented processes." Product thinking isn't just about developing better products for customers - it's a state of mind that applies a more tactical, results-oriented approach to value creation in any domain.

ThoughtWorks currently serves more than 350 clients across 43 offices in 14 countries. To learn more about product thinking and building experiences that deliver results, read edition six of Perspectives , our digital publication for courageous leaders.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 7000+ people strong across 43 offices in 14 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

SOURCE ThoughtWorks

Related Links

www.thoughtworks.com

