ThoughtWorks Named "Leader" in AnitaB.org's 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks , a global software consultancy, is honored to be recognized as a "leader" in the 2020 Key Findings and Insights Report issued as part of the Top Companies for Women Technologists Program by AnitaB.org, a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement of women in computing. As a leader, ThoughtWorks scored in the top 25th percentile of the small workforce category, for companies with less than 1,000 technical employees.

"Amidst the harrowing months of this ongoing global pandemic, a silver lining has been the global community across a wide range of organizations deploying workable technology solutions at a scale never before imagined," said Dr. Rebecca Parsons , chief technology officer at ThoughtWorks and a member of AnitaB.org's Board of Trustees. "Our industry keeps the world connected, but it's also a reminder that we have a responsibility that the present and future generations of technology leaders are representative of all backgrounds. This is only possible if organizations make a conscious effort to recruit, hire, retain and advance a diverse group of technologists. AnitaB.org's benchmark data has been a proven measurement criterion for years, and will continue to help lead and inspire impactful change."

AnitaB.org's Top Companies is a national program, in its tenth year, that analyzes data on representation, programs, and policies. AnitaB.org shares benchmarked data and insights with participating companies so they can continue to build more equitable and inclusive workplaces. This year, 51 companies were evaluated, representing more than 133,000 women technologists and 501,000 total technologists.

"As someone who served on AnitaB.org's Women of Color Council, I take pride that little by little, we are moving the ball forward on developing a diverse community of technologists; but the work never stops and there is still much that needs to be done," said Tarsha McCormick , head of diversity, inclusion and social change at ThoughtWorks in North America. "At ThoughtWorks, we provide a platform and opportunities for all our employees to become more socially conscious, empathetic global citizens and technologists, and I encourage all organizations to provide these types of resources. Make it the standard, not the exception."

ThoughtWorks takes pride in the innovative diversity and inclusion efforts spearheaded across its 43 offices worldwide. The company has more than 60 programs that focus on everything from race, gender diversity, and LGBTQIA+, to mental health, caregivers, and neurodiversity. While ThoughtWorks is honored to be recognized for their efforts, the work is never finished.

To find more about ThoughtWorks' social impact programs visit: ThoughtWorks.com/Social-Change . If you're interested in joining a community of talented technologists who are shaping the future of tech, visit ThoughtWorks Careers to learn how to make your mark.

About Top Companies

Top Companies for Women Technologists is a national program from AnitaB.org that identifies key trends around the equity of women technologists in the workforce. First launched in 2011, the program helps organizations identify areas where they can improve and signals a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion that women look for in an employer. Top Companies is the only benchmarking program that looks specifically at technical employees and awards companies that are making the most progress toward equity.

About AnitaB.org

AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the representation of women technologists in the global workforce. AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 7000+ people strong across 43 offices in 14 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

