Thousand Hills: Rest and Regenerate This Earth Day

Thousand Hills, certified by the American Grassfed Association (AGA), raises their animals with regenerative agriculture practices utilizing holistic managed grazing techniques that rebuild topsoil, increase biodiversity, maximize photosynthesis to sequester carbon while improving our watershed. These outcomes are due to Thousand Hills' regenerative renegades adhering to strict standards of NO feedlot confinement, NO antibiotics, NO synthetic hormones, NO grains, and NO GMO plants in their diets— never, ever! Using regenerative agriculture practices, Thousand Hills is leading the way in regenerative agriculture currently regenerating 500,000+ acres across the United States with the goal of 2M acres by 2025.

If you are unsure of what you can do to be a more Earth conscious person in your everyday eating and buying habits we have come up with a few ideas. Switch your grocery shopping to local independent grocers and community food co-ops rather than big box stores. Independent grocers and food co-ops work diligently every day to source the highest integrity, cleanest food available. Spending your food dollars at these stores is the number one thing you can do to become a more health conscious shopper, while also positively affecting the U.S. food system. Another Earth-friendly tip is search out protein products that are 100% grass-fed, lifetime grazed, and third party certified by reputable agencies like the American Grassfed Association (AGA). Companies with claims/certifications such as these follow strict guidelines on the production of their goods from start to finish, so you are never left wondering.

During these unprecedented times Thousand Hills feels extremely fortunate to contribute to a thriving ecosystem, regenerative soils, healthy cattle, along with an opportunity to improve the health of people and the planet. To learn more visit www.thousandhillslifetimegrazed.com and be sure to check out the film: Regenerative Renegades featuring Farmer and Owner, Matt Maier. For more updates follow Thousand Hills on social media channels. Happy Earth Day Regenerative Renegades!

