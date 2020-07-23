Thousand Trails Campgrounds Launch Cinema Under the Stars

The outdoor movies are set to begin on July 24 th and 25 th at select campgrounds across the country with more locations added in the coming weeks. Guests of the selected campgrounds will be able to pull up their golf cart, lay out a blanket or bring their camping chair and relax as they enjoy open air seating and watch a movie on the big screen, under the stars.

Movies will range from new releases to instant classics and will fit with the campground's theme weekend or other planned activities at the campground.

"Cinema Under the Stars was a collective effort to continue to accommodate the growing trend of travelers looking for unique, socially distant vacation experiences," said Thousand Trails' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. "What sets Thousand Trails apart is our amenities and regularly planned activities. We have changed things up a bit to entertain our guests while allowing for social distancing, but campers are still coming out to enjoy the fresh air and new events like this to have some fun," Zamora added.

Select campgrounds were provided state of the art, 16 or 20-foot wide movie screens and equipment to ensure guests enjoy a positive outdoor movie experience under the stars.

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 22 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information please visit ThousandTrails.com.

