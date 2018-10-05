Thousands of Asian Americans to Rally in Boston to Protest Harvard's Unlawful Discrimination

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday October 14, 2018, leaders and representatives of Asian-American communities across the nation will be holding a mass rally at the Copley Square in Boston to support SFFA's (Students for Fair Admissions) lawsuit against Harvard University and to protest Harvard's anti-Asian discrimination in admissions. This historical event is hosted by Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) and other partnering organizations listed below.

Expected to be the largest demonstration by Asian Americans for equal education rights, "Rally for the American Dream—Equal Education Rights for All" will track thousands in turnout and feature inspirational speeches from prominent leaders in this anti-discrimination movement such as Edward Blum, Yukong Zhao, Lee Cheng, Stanley Ng, Shiva Ayyadurai, SB Woo, and Vijay Jojo Chokalingam. Planned speakers also include representatives of Asian-American students at various educational levels from all over the country who will voice their opinions on the Harvard case and the role of race in college admissions.

Hereby we cordially invite all journalists and members of the press to this rally, an unprecedented event celebrating Asian Americans' strenuous pursuit of equal education rights and our ideals of the American Dream, in advance of the October 15 trial for the SFFA vs. Harvard case.

DATE: Sunday October 14, 2018.

TIME: 12 pm- 3 pm EDT.

LOCATION: Copley Square, Boston (next to 139 St James Ave, Boston, MA 02116)

MEDIA CONTACT: Ms. Manga Anatanuka, phone: 571-334-1290, email: manantatmula@gmail.com

Boston Rally Organizing Committee & Asian American Coalition for Education

Co-Sponsors: AACE, 80-20 EF, SVCAF, AARA, CAA, ChARM, AHC, LICAA, HQH, AALF, CAPA-MC, AFEF, HCA, UCAU, SDAAFE, CACA-GNY.

SOURCE Asian American Coalition for Education

