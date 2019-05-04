Thousands of Comcast Cares Day Volunteers "Make Change Happen" Across Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day, more than 15,000 Comcast employees, their family and friends and community volunteers will "make change happen" as they work on community service projects across Florida.

The tradition celebrates the company's year-round commitment to volunteerism and service in communities across the country and around the world.

During the 2019 Comcast Cares Day at Forest Hill Elementary School in West Palm Beach, Assistant Principal Sean Higgins works with Principal Scott McNichols to plant new shrubs.

"It is incredible to see how we can drive meaningful change in our communities across Florida by bringing together our employees, their friends and families, and our community partners, both on Comcast Cares Day and throughout the year," said Amy Smith, Regional Senior Vice President of the Comcast Florida Region. "Whether at a school, community organization or a park, the work Comcast Cares Day volunteers are doing across the state will have a lasting and positive impact."

Comcast Cares Day projects across Florida include:

School Beautification Projects: In Fort Lauderdale , Naples , Orlando , Sebring , Tallahassee and West Palm Beach , Comcast Cares Day volunteers are cleaning, gardening, painting and more at schools to give students more vibrant environments to learn and grow.

In , , , , and , Comcast Cares Day volunteers are cleaning, gardening, painting and more at schools to give students more vibrant environments to learn and grow. Helping Children & Families: In Southwest Florida , volunteers are working together to beautify the Florida Baptist Children's Homes and One More Child campus in Fort Myers . Comcast Cares Day volunteers in Sarasota are creating a special children's garden at The Haven, which offers programs and services for adults and children with disabilities.

In , volunteers are working together to beautify the Florida Baptist Children's Homes and campus in . Comcast Cares Day volunteers in are creating a special children's garden at The Haven, which offers programs and services for adults and children with disabilities. Disaster Recovery Efforts: In Jacksonville , volunteers are distributing food and providing assistance to residents still struggling to recover after their neighborhood was badly damage by Hurricane Irma two years ago. Comcast Cares Day volunteers in Panama City are teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club to clean up and restore an area that was hit hard by Hurricane Michael six months ago.

In , volunteers are distributing food and providing assistance to residents still struggling to recover after their neighborhood was badly damage by Hurricane Irma two years ago. Comcast Cares Day volunteers in are teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club to clean up and restore an area that was hit hard by Hurricane Michael six months ago. Environmental Restoration: Volunteers in Vero Beach are working at Round Island Beach Park to collect unwanted trash and debris, while more than 400 Comcast Cares Day volunteers are gathered on Virginia Key off the coast of downtown Miami to help remove evasive plants and restore the island's natural ecosystems.

Since the first Comcast Cares Day in 2001, more than 1 million Comcast Cares Day volunteers have contributed over 6 million service hours to improve local communities at more than 10,000 projects around the world.

The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local partner organizations on behalf of volunteers who contribute their time on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast's partners continue their mission of serving the community throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded nearly $25 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations who have served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.

