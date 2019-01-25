Thousands Of Dealer Websites Add Carfax Information And Pricing To Improve Online Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of dealer websites powered by AutoRevo, Wayne Reaves and Dealer eProcess have enhanced their user experience with Carfax History-Based Value and vehicle history filtering. Shoppers on those sites now see if the vehicles they're looking at are a 'Great-' or 'Good Value' when comparing the vehicle-specific price from Carfax with the seller's asking price. Seeing Carfax Value badges on the search results helps reassure potential buyers that a vehicle is priced right.

"Nothing is more important to our dealers than consumer confidence. Carfax Value badging allows shoppers to buy knowing they are getting a great deal on a great vehicle," said Bill Berry, general manager at AutoRevo.

The AutoRevo, Wayne Reaves and Dealer eProcess dealer website solutions also make it easy for shoppers to find the vehicles they want faster. Visitors can narrow their search results based on prominent vehicle history details such as Carfax 1-Owner, no reported accidents, service records, and more. It connects potential buyers with vehicles that best meet their needs and gives them confidence to move forward with their used car purchase.

"Wayne Reaves is very excited to offer our mutual Carfax Advantage customers these unique new capabilities," said president Jason Reaves. "Bringing vehicle history to the forefront of your search creates more transparency and an overall better user experience for shoppers on our sites. In addition to the filters, we are also excited to offer Carfax Value badges. These VIN-specific value indicators give buyers confidence that they are getting a deal they want."

The full Carfax Report, provided by the dealer which online shoppers can view for free, is available for vehicles listed on these enhanced websites. Dealers that want to add Carfax History-Based Value and vehicle history filtering to their website should contact their website solution provider or Carfax representative.

About AutoRevo

AutoRevo is a leader in automotive digital marketing for over 15 years. They specialize in custom dealer websites, inventory management, customer engagement, inventory integrations with online classified vendors including Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, and much, much more. Visit Autorevo.com for more information.

About Wayne Reaves

Wayne Reaves Software has been a leading provider of dealer management software since 1987. The DMS provides an easy to use experience for dealers of all types and sizes with multi-location and online hosting capability. The software is always up to date and backups are secured.

Wayne Reaves Software also provides the latest technology for dealers who enjoy using responsive website platforms for attracting new buyers. As the most trusted name in the digital space, dealers rely on Wayne Reaves Software to sell more cars, make more money, save time and increase productivity. No other digital partner provides dealers with the depth and breadth of experience in the dealer industry.

For more information on Wayne Reaves Software, visit www.waynereaves.com.

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess is a fast-paced, high powered company, committed to creating game-changing automotive technology and providing world-class customer support. They are the only company in the space that connects all the dots between a dealers' online and offline business, giving dealers the complete picture of exactly where sales and revenue are coming from.

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is trusted by the automotive industry to help acquire, advertise, retail and service used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive solutions like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ that build consumer confidence. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Become a Carfax Advantage™ dealer at www.carfaxonline.com or call 888-788-7715. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

SOURCE Carfax

