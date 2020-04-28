Thousands of Face Masks Donated to Direct Support Professionals All Across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these unique and uncertain times, 1st Choice Family Services is proudly and proactively aiding and supporting all Direct Support Professionals and other essential workers. Their current inventory is fully equipped to donate meals and medical supplies, such as face masks and gloves to local county boards.

"1st Choice Family Services' primary concern has always been and continues to be the safety and well-being of clients, staff, and the local community," says Head Field Instructor Will Caudle.

1st Choice Family Services' goal during this pandemic is to offer continuous encouragement and backing to other agencies and health care providers across the state of Ohio. Their team of caring professionals are constantly looking for ways to give back to the community. Beginning the week of April 27, their staff will be partnering with several local food pantries to provide much-needed resources to ensure that "no family goes to bed hungry."

