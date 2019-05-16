Thousands of Global Visitors Select their Favorite Exhibits and Products to Name the Winners of the "People's Choice Awards" at Display Week 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) announced the winners of the first People's Choice Awards at its 56th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2019, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif., taking place this week (May 12-17). Thousands voted on new products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years as it pertains to displays.

At Display Week 2019, SID provides a forum for live demonstrations of emerging information display technologies and related areas. The People's Choice Awards allow s attendees and exhibitors to vote for their favorite exhibits and products on the show floor.

Voting took place via a survey on the Display Week 2019 mobile app in the following six categories:

Best New Display Technology

Best New Display Component

Best Technology Demonstration

Best Small Booth

Best Medium Booth

Best Large Booth

Votes were entered during Tuesday and Wednesday (May 14 and 15) at Display Week. Results were announced this morning on the show floor and each of the winner received a ribbon for recognition.

The following are the 2019 People's Choice Winners:

Best Small Booth

Beijing STONE Technology Co., Ltd.

PlayNitride, Inc.

Best Medium Booth

CLEARink Displays

Best Large Booth

Nanosys

AUO

Best Major Booth

LG Display Co., Ltd.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Best New Display Technology

Tianma America, Inc.

7.56-in. microLED (The world's first transparent microLED display with more than 60 percent transparency)

Best New Display Technology

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

65-in. UHD BD cell

Best New Display Technology

LG Display Co., Ltd.

88-in. 8K OLED

Best Display Component

Tianma America, Inc.

LTPS AM MiniLED HDR (AM-TFT MiniLED with super-fine local-dimming HDR liquid-crystal display and ultra-performance)

Best Display Technology Demonstration

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Smart Cockpit

"This year, for the first time at Display Week, our attendees were given the opportunity to vote for their choices of exceptional exhibition booths and the most interesting new display technologies that were being shown," said SID Convention Chair Aris Silzars. "Our attendees are the world's experts in display technology and consequently their opinions carry extra value. Because of that, their enthusiastic participation in this new selection process gives special meaning to these awards."

