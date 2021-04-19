Thousands of Massachusetts Drivers Could Contest Convictions After State's Breathalyzer Mistakes

BOSTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faulty Breathalyzer tests could cause thousands of convicted drunk drivers in Massachusetts to contest their cases.

As many as 27,000 licensed drivers could fight their convictions in the state.

Paul Toland Law, Criminal Defense Attorney in Boston Smiling with Suit on Hands on Hips

In a 2016 case, scientific evidence found that Breathalyzer evidence used from 2011 to 2014 was unreliable due to administration practices or lack thereof. The case also discovered the Office of Alcohol Testing withheld more than 400 document detailing failed calibration of Breathalyzer machines.

One Boston criminal defense attorney, Paul Toland, says the state should be held responsible for the mistakes.

"This is a great example of how the Government needs to be held accountable for their actions. Although my sympathies go out to any victims of any OUI cases, the focus should be on how the Commonwealth failed to follow any protocols and withheld relevant information concerning the breathalyzer tests. The Courts will be further backed up due to the Commonwealth's negligence and let this be a lesson to the Government that they need to play by the rules too. This is why we have rules, laws, and due process in Court to make sure that anyone charged with a crime receives a fair trial under our Constitution. Given that the Commonwealth failed to play fair and purposely withheld information on these tests, then any defendant deserves at the least a new trial." Criminal defense attorney, Paul Toland, said.

Defendants who could be affected were convicted from 2011 through April 18th, 2019.

