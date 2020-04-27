Thousands of prospective candidates connected with loanDepot during its inaugural Virtual Job Fair; online event kicks off larger company effort to add 3,000 new team members by end of year

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a tremendous and historic moment for us," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh as he kicked off the company's inaugural Virtual Job Fair. "The country, and the world, are going through some significant challenges, and we don't want to forget that. But, one of the primary reasons we're holding this event is to provide a positive moment during these unprecedented times, and we're very excited to share our company story with you today."

The hiring event, which was simulcast across the company's LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube channels, garnered the interest of thousands of prospective applicants. On the company's LinkedIn page alone, loanDepot recruiters were rapidly responding to more than 1,200 comments—the majority of which were eager applicants desiring to learn more about the company's openings. The experience was similar on Facebook and YouTube, where viewers offered comments of interest as well as queries about the company as they listened to the livestream. By the end of the day, loanDepot's recruiting team had fielded thousands of inquiries and were in the process of following up with several hundred applicants. The event itself racked up more than 10,000 total views, 1,600-plus comments and hundreds of shares.

"The enthusiastic response we received to today's event is truly unprecedented," said Kevin Tackaberry, EVP, Human Resources. "In today's new 'normal' where most people are safely sheltering in place, what better way for our recruiters to meet thousands of amazing candidates than through this virtual experience. And that's the other great story here—we met so many individuals who are eager and excited to help their fellow Americans—and also be a part of the loanDepot story."

Joining Hsieh for the online event were Chief Operating Officer Tammy Richards; Chief Administrative Officer TJ Freeborn; EVP, Human Resources Kevin Tackaberry; EVP, Direct Sales Alex Madonna; EVP, Contact Center Operations Saeed Ghasemzadeh; and SVP, Talent Acquisition Distributed Retail Shane Stanton. The powerhouse executive team shared valuable insights into their areas of expertise, as well as personal perspectives on how interested candidates could add immediate impact and value.

"We serve 20,000 Americans each and every month with home loans," Hsieh said. "When this crisis emerged, we were able, within two days, to move our entire 7,000-strong workforce to the safety of remote—not missing a beat as we continued our important work of assisting individuals and families nationwide. That's how strong our company is—and that's how committed our teams are."

Today's event is just the first of many virtual events to be held in the future, as the company plans to hire 3,000 team members by the end of the year. The areas of opportunity range from sales and operations to marketing and information technology—at all skill levels.

"Today was very important to us for two reasons," added Hsieh. "First, we want prospective candidates to know that there are outstanding job opportunities available with us. And, second, we want people to have greater awareness of the significant work we are doing to make a difference in the lives of people nationwide. If you are inspired to help your fellow Americans, and want to do work that will impact people's lives, loanDepot is where you should be."

While the Virtual Job Fair may be over, the hiring has just begun. Interested candidates can reach out to loanDepot's recruiting team at [email protected] or apply directly on the company's website at https://loandepot.com/careers.

An innovator since its inception in 2010, loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. loanDepot debuted the industry's first end-to-end fully digital loan, the mello smartloan™, in 2019. The Company has funded over $212 billion since its founding, and currently ranks as the second largest nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the U.S. NMLS #17445

