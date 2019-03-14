Thousands of Young People Mobilize for a Day of Community Service in South Florida

"It is highly commendable to see our churches engage our youth to get involved in the community. So often, churches exist within their own walls and Global Youth Day expands the church beyond its structure to help those in need. It is heartwarming to have such a day where we all can work together to build and strengthen our community," says Dale V.C. Holness , Broward County Vice Mayor.

Volunteers in South Florida are expected to complete over twenty projects including park cleanups, visiting shelters, nursing homes, caring for the homeless, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, donating blood and more.

Hosted by the Florida Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, the event seeks to unify anyone who shares a purpose to live out their faith in service to others. Other participating faith-based organizations include volunteers from Trinity Ministries, The Vineyard, El Rey Jesus Volunteers and local members of various Baptist, Catholic and Pentecostal churches, among others.

"We are so excited to serve as a catalyst to convene and inspire young people to become active citizens of impact. We don't want to just deliver a 'sermon' but instead Be the Sermon," says Freddy Rodriguez, Associate Youth Director of the Florida Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and one of the program organizers.

For more information and to RSVP as a volunteer please visit www.GYD2019.com. The event will gather at 9:30 am on March 16th, 2019 at the Central Broward Regional Park located at 3700 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill, FL 33311.

About Global Youth Day 2019

"Global Youth Day" was launched on March 13, 2013. First created by Youth-Ministries of Seventh-day Adventists, the vision of GYD is to unify and mobilize young people for service. There is a lot more to religious faith than simply going to church and listening to sermons. The day has brought together millions of young people from around the world to serve, resulting in numerous news reports, testimony videos, and worldwide activity from more than 150 million digital social media impressions on prior years. To learn more about this global movement visit: youth.adventist.org/GYD and for the Florida events visit www.GYD2019.com. Follow the hashtag #GYD19 to monitor activities happening around the world.

