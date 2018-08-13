Thousands will visit Illinois solar installations during the 2018 Illinois Solar Tour

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Illinois residents will get an up-close look at the world's fastest growing source of energy on September 22 when over 100 solar homes and businesses across the state open their doors to the public for the Illinois Solar Tour. The Solar Tour, hosted by the Illinois Solar Energy Association (ISEA), is a FREE open house event that allows the public to view real-life examples of nearby businesses and residents who have decided to cut their utility bills by going solar.

The self-guided tour is expected to give thousands of people across Illinois a first-hand experience with renewable energy. This tour creates an opportunity for participants to gain valuable insight on the costs, processes, as well as the economic and environmental benefits of going solar. Illinois is on the verge of a solar energy boom thanks to the implementation of new legislation, making the tour a great way to learn about how to take advantage of the opportunities this affords.

Over 100 Illinois Solar Tour host sites will be open on Saturday, September 22nd from 10am to 3pm. The tour is free and open to the public. Please visit the Tour's website to find sites to explore near you at www.illinoissolartour.org.

Participating Towns and Cities in the Tour include but are not limited to:

Alhambra, Arlington Heights, Athens, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomington, Blue Island, Brookfield, Buffalo Grove, Bull Valley, Champaign, City of Chicago, Collinsville, Concord, Crystal Lake, Dekalb, Delavan, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Earlville, East Peoria, Elburn, Elgin, Elmhurst, Evanston, Fithian, Frankfort, Germantown Hills, Glen Carbon, Glencoe ,Glenview, Goreville, Grayslake, Greenville, Harvard, Highland Park, La Grange, Lagrange Park, Lake in the Hills, Libertyville, Long Grove, Mahomet, McHenry, Metamora, Minooka, Mitchell, Morris, Murphysboro, Naperville, Oak Park, Olney, Palatine, Peoria, Prairie Grove, Prospect Heights, Rockford, Schaumburg, South Holland, Springfield, Sullivan, Troy, Urbana, Warrenville, Washington, Waterloo, Waukegan, Williamsville, Winnetka, Woodridge, Woodstock

About the Illinois Solar Energy Association (ISEA)

Established in 1975, The Illinois Solar Energy Association (ISEA) is a non-profit organization that promotes the widespread application of renewable energy through education and advocacy. As the Illinois chapter of the American Solar Energy Society, ISEA is the local resource for classes, events, renewable energy-related policy developments, local news, and access to local renewable energy vendors. www.illinoissolar.org

nicola.brown@illinoissolar.org

