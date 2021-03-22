Thrasio Launches in Japan with $250 Million Commitment to Acquire Japanese Ecommerce Businesses

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio, the consumer goods company reimagining the world of commerce and consumer products, is expanding its international operations with the establishment of Thrasio GK, a Japanese subsidiary located in the Ginza district of Tokyo. Thrasio has made an initial commitment of $250 million to acquire and grow brands and products sold on Amazon Japan and other ecommerce platforms. Japan marks the third international market Thrasio has announced in as many months—with locations in Germany and the UK already rapidly acquiring local ecommerce businesses .

The company has appointed Kazuhiro Ninomiya as its head of its Japan business. Previously Ninomiya managed McKinsey's investment team and its strategic initiatives, and in his new role at Thrasio is rapidly expanding its native Japanese professional teams across M&A, brand management, and other key functions to join the Thrasio team of 850 people across the globe.

"We are excited to work closely with Japanese sellers and to provide a positive and lucrative experience when they are ready to sell their Amazon or ecommerce brand," says Thrasio co-founder and co-CEO Carlos Cashman. "We are known across the US and EU for being fair, fast, and reliable and we will bring those qualities to our deals here. Japanese sellers should be confident that they are leaving their brand in good hands—our team will not only look after and grow their business, but also provide them hard won financial returns on their entrepreneurial investment."

"We see tremendous potential for Japanese products as part of Thrasio's global portfolio," continues Thrasio COO Stephanie Fox. "Not only are we expanding capabilities to onboard Japanese ecommerce brands onto Amazon Japan and drawing on the success they're having across leading platforms like Rakuten and Yahoo! Japan, we are creating a vehicle for these sellers to see their exceptional goods sold on Amazon and elsewhere around the world."

Thrasio President Danny Boockvar affirms this is just the first step in the company's plans for Asia: "Japan is a significant ecommerce market in the global economy: 72% of Japanese shoppers make purchases online, and Amazon.co.jp averages 89 million visitors a month, second only to the US. Japan is the first foothold in our expansion into Asia, and we know Asia will provide significant and exciting opportunities for Thrasio."

In the US, Thrasio has quickly gained the trust of the FBA community with a reputation for closing more than 95% of the deals they enter, most in under 35 days. Businesses brought into Thrasio's global portfolio of 100 brands typically outperform their peers, and the performance-based incentives that accompany most deals allow sellers to benefit with strong payouts after they have trusted their brands to Thrasio.

The Thrasio Japan team is available to meet sellers at every stage. Japanese businesses that are thinking of selling or believe their products have viability to expand should visit www.thras.io/jp or contact [email protected]

About Thrasio

As the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands globally, Thrasio boasts a massive innovation and experimentation platform that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 Amazon companies, acquiring 100 top-rated brands, and managing the scale of nearly 15,000 category-leading products, Thrasio's brands are more profitable, grow faster, and outperform almost every other seller on Amazon. Under Thrasio's management, Amazon native brands compete with top household name labels, quickly becoming the trusted items that consumers turn to for their everyday needs. Thrasio brands include the Vybe Percussion deep tissue massage gun , Circadian Optics bright light therapy lamps , and skincare products from Sdara Skincare . For more information, visit https://thras.io .

