Thrasio Tops $1 Billion in Total Capital Raised, Secures $500 million in Fresh Capital

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital global consumer goods company Thrasio today announced its latest financing, a $500 million senior debt facility, bringing the total amount of capital raised by the industry leader to over $1 billion. The financing provided a fitting capstone to 2020, a year in which Thrasio exceeded $500 million in sales, generated over $100 million in profit, and delivered a Thrasio product to nearly one out of every ten American households.

Thrasio acquires successful Amazon third party businesses and direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce brands and seamlessly integrates them into its digital consumer goods platform, which manages nearly 14,000 products. Leveraging this platform, Thrasio has grown acquired businesses rapidly, achieving a 156% annualized growth rate of EBITDA while propelling high quality (but lesser known) products ahead of legacy products with familiar brand names. With the new capital, Thrasio will broaden the scope of its investments and acquire larger companies.

Co-founder and co-CEO Carlos Cashman says it is the right time to double-down. "We have perfected both our M&A and operations models--now it's about driving leverage from our proven flywheel and continuing to build complementary capabilities. This investment also enables us to acquire much larger ecommerce companies - up to $200 million in revenue - adding another dimension to our capabilities. The funds will also accelerate our (already rapidly scaling) DTC and product launch businesses."

"This is Thrasio's sixth successful raise in the last 14 months, a pace which reflects the accelerating growth of our opportunity set," adds co-founder and co-CEO Josh Silberstein. "In the past two years, Thrasio has grown faster than any company in history - but, this is really just the beginning of our story. The success we've had to date is gratifying, but Thrasio's real legacy will come from reinventing the very idea of what an omnichannel retailer is - and, in the process, redefining the $13.7 trillion market for consumer products."

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., The Private Credit Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. and RBC Capital Markets are joined in the deal by the Strategic Credit Group within Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Bain Capital Credit, Barclays, BlackRock, BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Loan Funding LLC, Monroe Capital LLC, Morgan Stanley Private Credit, and UBS Securities LLC.

About Thrasio

As the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands globally, Thrasio boasts a massive innovation and experimentation platform that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating more than 5,000 Amazon companies, acquiring nearly 100 top-rated brands, and managing the scale of nearly 14,000 category-leading products, Thrasio's brands are more profitable, grow faster, and outperform almost every other seller on Amazon. Under Thrasio's management, Amazon native brands compete with top household name labels, quickly becoming the trusted items that consumers turn to for their everyday needs, including the URBNfit Exercise Ball , the leading Anti-Fatigue Floor Mats by Sky Mats , Art Supplies from Crafts 4 All , and the fastest growing Odor Eliminator & Pet Deodorizer on Amazon by Angry Orange. For more information, visit https://thras.io .

