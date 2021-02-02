THREAD and 1nHealth Partner to Optimize Participant Recruitment in Decentralized Clinical Trials

CARY, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD, an innovative technology and service provider that enables decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), and 1nHealth, a digital technology company that works with study sponsors to optimize patient recruitment, today announced a new strategic partnership to enhance recruitment and retention outcomes in DCTs. This unique partnership integrates THREAD's globally leveraged DCT platform with 1nHealth's global digital recruitment solution to provide research organizations a differentiated approach to implementing scalable, best-practice digital recruitment for DCTs. The platforms work together to reduce startup timelines, increase enrollment effectiveness and ensure participant satisfaction.

THREAD's decentralized research platform allows clinical trials to remotely capture data from participants and sites, making it easier to complete studies on time while reducing costs and maximizing patient retention. 1nHealth utilizes a proprietary platform and patient-centric technology that leverages artificial intelligence to customize outreach to target specific individuals, rather than broad population subsets, for clinical trial recruitment.

Under the terms of this partnership, 1nHealth joins THREAD's Patient Recruitment Partnership Program, which aims to:

Eliminate gaps in the DCT value chain by improving recruitment outcomes and maximizing participant retention

Provide a comprehensive patient engagement experience

Help sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) achieve their clinical trial goals within budget and on time or ahead of schedule

Allow study stakeholders to take advantage of simple contracting and pricing models, thus avoiding challenges associated with managing multiple, non-integrated vendors

"DCT approaches are enabling sponsors and CROs to reach a larger and more inclusive participant population. To successfully engage this broader population, an innovative, remote approach that reduces participant and site friction is necessary," said Joss Warren, Director of Partnerships at THREAD. "We're looking forward to working with 1nHealth as a partner to support better recruitment approaches in DCTs."

"We're excited about partnering with THREAD, a fellow DCT innovator," said Dan Brenner, CEO of 1nHealth. "We exist to help sponsors and research organizations effectively fill studies while making research more inclusive. This collaboration helps 1nHealth further that mission."

THREAD also recently announced the addition of a configurable, automated patient recruitment and onboarding solution to its DCT platform. This technology enables sponsors and CROs to create patient-facing websites that guide potential participants through a simple automated recruitment and onboarding process.

Sponsors and CROs can contact THREAD for more information about this joint service offering patient recruitment for DCTs via www.threadresearch.com.

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth Virtual Visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.threadresearch.com to learn more.

About 1nHealth

1nHealth is a digital technology company that partners with research organizations to provide precision patient recruitment. Based in Orlando, FL, 1nHealth improves the quality of participant selection and recruitment in clinical research, helping the pharma industry achieve faster and better results. 1nHealth believes in maximizing the potential of clinical trials through its bespoke AI-enabled platform that identifies high-potential participants that traditional digital recruitment ignores. Visit www.1nhealth.com to learn more.

