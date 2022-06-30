Thread Fills Key Leadership Role on Path to Modernize Banking

Clif Howard takes over from Matt Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread Bank and parent company Thread Bancorp, Inc. (together "Thread"), a leader in embedded-banking based in Rogersville, Tennessee, announces that Clif Howard has joined the Bank as its Chief Financial Officer. Clif replaces Matt Johnson who spearheaded Thread's financial transformation since a group of investors lead a recapitalization of Thread (formerly Volunteer Bancorp, Inc. and subsidiary Civis Bank) last May.

Clif Howard, CFO, Thread Bank

"We are thrilled to add Clif to our talented and experienced management team," said Thread CEO and President Chris Black. "Clif brings a wealth of experience in banking, accounting and analytics to the table. His financial acumen and leadership will help Thread move confidently into the future and further our mission to combine personalized customer service with best-in-class technology for a streamlined experience that reduces the time, effort, and mental energy of business and personal banking."

A graduate of Murray State University in accounting and finance and a United States Air Force veteran, Howard comes to Thread from Nashville-based FirstBank, where he was Corporate Controller. Before that, he rose through the ranks at Franklin Synergy Bank to become Senior Vice President, Controller.

"I could not be more excited to join Thread," Howard said. "The embedded-banking model that we are building is unique in our industry as it simultaneously combines modern technology and delivery mechanisms with the reliability of a trusted community bank. Adding the exceptional service and personal touch that Thread already offers will greatly benefit our existing and future clients."

Howard will continue to build upon the work of outgoing CFO Matt Johnson, who came out of retirement last year to assist Thread in its reorganization and transformation. Black concluded, "We are extremely fortunate to have had the skills of Matt Johnson on our team during this critical time period following the recapitalization and are equally blessed for him to hand the baton to a professional of the quality and skill-level of Clif Howard."

