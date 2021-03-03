thredUP Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

OAKLAND, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. (thredUP) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. thredUP has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TDUP."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by telephone at (866) 718-1649; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ThredUp Inc.:

thredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

SOURCE thredUP

Related Links

http://www.thredup.com

