Three AccountantsWorld Executives Named In Top 100 Most Influential People List

The Most Influential People list honors individuals whose contributions have had the biggest impact on the current state and future direction of the accounting profession. AccountantsWorld is the only company in the industry to have placed three people on the list. This unique achievement is a reflection of the company's continuous effort to harness the unprecedented power of the cloud and other technologies to transform the accounting industry.

Accounting Today stated: "There aren't many double acts in accounting, but it's hard to ignore the impact the Bhansalis have made together, building a company that pioneered the use of the cloud to benefit accountants in firms of all sizes, and is now working to make them ever-more valuable to their clients."

About Hitendra Patil, Accounting Today continued: "Patil is particularly passionate about promoting the potential of client accounting services, and this year conducted what may be the largest-ever study of CAS and its impact on the profession."

"Our entire team at AccountantsWorld takes a great deal of pride in this unique recognition," said Chandra Bhansali, CEO and co-founder of AccountantsWorld. "Accountants had lost control of accounting and payroll – their two core services – to major corporations. Our sole focus is to use cloud technology to bring control of those services back to accountants. This has already made a positive impact on thousands of firms nationwide."

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by Accounting Today." said Sharada Bhansali, co-founder of AccountantsWorld. "The array of services accountants offer will expand considerably in the future. Forward-thinking accountants will confidently capitalize on significant advances in accounting technology by offering a full suite of profitable services tailored to each business client's needs. With our cloud-based solutions for professional accountants, AccountantsWorld is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

"It is an honor to make this coveted list once again," said Hitendra Patil, Director of Practice Development at AccountantsWorld. "I am even more thrilled that this recognition specifically identified all of our hard work to empower accountants to achieve success in Client Accounting Services (CAS). It was made possible only because of AccountantsWorld's unwavering commitment to professional accountants, which powers my own quest to contribute to the success of those accountants."

With more than 30 years' experience, AccountantsWorld is the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for accountants. AccountantsWorld offers a complete, integrated suite of innovative accounting, payroll, and practice management solutions that help accountants work collaboratively with clients to foster greater client loyalty and improve the bottom lines of their practices. AccountantsWorld is also the only leading cloud solutions provider that puts Accountants First™ by never competing with accountants or selling services directly to their clients. For more information about any of AccountantsWorld's cloud-based solutions, please visit www.accountantsworld.com or call 1-888-999-1366.

