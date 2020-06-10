Three Americaneagle.com Clients Win Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards

CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Titanium Partner, Americaneagle.com, is pleased to announce that three of its customers have been named 2020 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Award winners. Established in 2011, the awards recognize websites powered by Progress Sitefinity for their creativity, design, user experience, and overall website presentation.

This year, 39 websites were nominated as finalists across 13 categories. With more than 11,000 votes cast, the following Americaneagle.com clients took home the top prize in their respective categories.

The Association for Institutional Research (AIR) received the Website of the Year Award in the Associations & Non-Profit category. The site features an integration with the association accreditation software, ACGI to support a seamless user journey.

Winning the award for the Ecommerce category, electrical supply distributor, Kirby Risk was recognized for achieving B2B and B2C operational efficiency through multiple partner integrations.

was recognized for achieving B2B and B2C operational efficiency through multiple partner integrations. Arizona financial institution, Hughes Federal Credit Union won the award in the Financial category. The site boasts a responsive, intuitive design with Spanish versions for 85% of the pages.

As a Progress Titanium Partner, Americaneagle.com is a top Sitefinity implementer, with hundreds of certifications. A total of thirteen of Americaneagle.com's clients have been awarded this distinction over the past seven years.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be recognized across three categories for the Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards," Americaneagle.com President, Michael Svanascini said. "We're excited to continue this momentum and keep pushing the boundaries of the solutions we can build with this platform."

"We'd like to congratulate Americaneagle.com and all of this year's Sitefinity Website of the Year winners on this incredible accomplishment," said Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Operations, Progress. "Progress values its partnership with Americaneagle.com and this achievement shows how their team has continued to develop innovative digital experiences on the Sitefinity platform."

To explore all of the winning websites, visit the Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards page.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

Contact:

Michael Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

Related Links

http://www.Americaneagle.com

