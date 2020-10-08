Three Anchin Professionals Named to Crain's New York Business 2020 List of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting

Olamide Ajibesin , CPA, MBA, is the Managing Director and Practice Leader of Anchin's Transaction Advisory Services. Known for her passion for deals, Lami has executed more than 150 deals and advised on more than $10 billion worth of private equity, strategic investments and secondary transactions. Lami is also passionate about health & wellness and is a member of the Board of Trustees at The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC). She is a board member of Equity Alliance, which promotes diversity in financial services, and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Association for Corporate Growth and the Secured Finance Network. She is a frequent speaker and has been featured as an expert on topics such as IPOs, M&A, financial due diligence and private equity investments on Yahoo Finance, Cheddar TV and other major US media outlets.

As the Tax Leader of Anchin Private Client, and the Leader of Trusts and Estates, and Matrimonial Advisory groups, Mela Garber, CDFA, works closely with ultra high net worth families as a tax advisor helping to implement tax savings and wealth transfer strategies. In trust and estate administration, Mela works closely with trustees and executors, guiding them through complex tax laws and advising them on tax efficient ways of distributing the assets. As the head of Anchin's matrimonial group, she works closely with divorcees and widows as they begin to navigate new financial landscapes. She speaks and writes regularly on tax planning issues pertaining to high net worth families, and on methods for minimizing income and estate taxes for individuals and their trusts.

Terry Pissi, CPA, is an Audit Partner who works primarily in the firm's Construction, Public Relations, Advertising & New Media groups. After joining Anchin as a college intern, Terry Pissi has devoted her 30-year career to serving clients in construction, real estate, public relations and wholesale distribution. Her expertise includes assisting companies with bonding, financing and tax matters. She chairs the Anchin Women's Initiative Network (AWIN), which is focused on professional development for women at the firm. Pissi is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Commercial Real Estate Women Network and the Women Builders Council, of which she is Treasurer.

"Anchin is often at the top of the pack on inclusive practices. We were one of the first firms with a women's professional development network. The reason we are at the forefront is because we have women who speak up when they see something that needs to change, and the leadership team at Anchin listens," said Terry, who worked jointly with Mela to found AWIN more than 20 years ago. "The future of Anchin is bright because of the talented people who make up the firm, many of which are women who have benefited from the professional development and community AWIN offers, and in turn, they give back to guide the next generation of Anchin leaders," said Mela. "I am proud to be an Anchin leader who continues to benefit from the insights of previous generations, while also having the opportunity to mentor talented Anchin women who are at earlier stages in their careers," said Lami.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

