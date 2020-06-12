Three Attorneys from Hoyt & Blewett PLLC Selected to 2020 Montana Super Lawyers List

GREAT FALLS, Mont., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining over 130 years of legal experience, the Montana personal injury attorneys at Hoyt & Blewett PLLC have often received awards and accolades for their work on behalf of injury victims. Now, the firm is proud to announce that three of its esteemed attorneys have been selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers list. Each lawyer has been honored with this award on at least 6 previous occasions.

The following attorneys have been chosen this year:

Alexander "Zander" Blewett III: Chosen from 2007 to 2020 in Personal Injury – General, Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice, and Personal Injury – Products

Chosen from 2007 to 2020 in Personal Injury – General, Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice, and Personal Injury – Products Joseph P. Cosgrove : Chosen from 2010 to 2015 and 2020 in Personal Injury – General, Insurance Coverage, Construction Litigation – Consumer, and Transportation/Maritime

Chosen from 2010 to 2015 and 2020 in Personal Injury – General, Insurance Coverage, Construction Litigation – Consumer, and Transportation/Maritime Kurt M. Jackson : Chosen from 2012 to 2020 in Personal Injury – General

Known as one of the leading legal ranking organizations in the country, Super Lawyers uses a comprehensive peer nomination process and a patented multiphase selection procedure to determine which attorneys are considered "outstanding" in their fields and regions. Only 5% of all attorneys in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list.

The team at Hoyt & Blewett PLLC would like to congratulate Attorneys Blewett, Cosgrove, and Jackson on this remarkable achievement. The firm will continue to pursue justice for injury victims across Montana and seek fair verdicts and settlements on their behalf.

