Three Brose Locations Named Winners of 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Metro Detroit

"Our people are our greatest asset at Brose and I am consistently impressed by the diverse and capable individuals who innovate products and processes to lead our organization to success," said Wilm Uhlenbecker, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brose North America. "At Brose, every employee is treated as family and this award, in recognition of a culture that has been carefully cultivated and protected, is rewarding. However, we realize, like many others right now, that there is more that can be done. We are energized by this honor as we look toward our future and take active steps to continue to nurture a safe, inclusive and equitable workplace for all employees."

In 2018 and 2019, the three same Brose locations earned a Top Workplaces award from The Detroit Free Press.

In addition to hosting more than 300 training programs annually, a number of new programs have been implemented across Brose's Michigan locations to support the company's focus on career development and talent retention. Recently, the Brose Skills Matrix launched, an online training system that identifies skills gaps in real-time on a regional level.

"Developing effective and inclusive employee training is critical to Brose's success and the success of the communities in which Brose operates within," said Lisa Basila, Vice President Human Resources Brose North America. "From the very top, there is a strong commitment to high quality programming to drive forward the workforce of tomorrow."

About Best and Brightest

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of MichBusiness (formally Michigan Business and Professional Association) that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Charlette, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for 2021. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 26,000 employees at 63 locations in 23 countries generate 6.3 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 6,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.

