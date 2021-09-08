Three Butler University Online Graduate Degree Programs Now Open for Enrollment Tweet this

The Butler MBA online, accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), consists of 11 core courses and three elective courses totaling 38-credit hours. The program merges theory and practice in a student-focused and experiential learning environment that prepares students for leadership roles in the business world. The dynamic program is taught by industry experts and guided by student-assigned certified leadership coaches that stay with students throughout their studies.

Butler's online MSSC degree is a 30-credit program, in which students take 10 courses that are geared towards helping them advance in their current organization or set off on a new career. The program offers a rigorous yet flexible curriculum through a merger of theory and practice that explores topics such as research methods, ethics, and law.

The online MSDA is a 31 to 32-credit program, in which students get hands-on experience by learning some of the country's most cutting-edge and ever-changing fields, including healthcare analytics, bioinformatics, and business analytics. In this program, students will have the opportunity to be immersed in critical data analytics technologies, such as machine learning, predictive modeling, and data mining, to name a few.

"These newest programs highlight Butler's position as an innovator in higher education," said Melissa Beckwith, Vice President for Strategy and Innovation, Butler University. "By providing these online programs in some of the most important and rapidly growing sectors in the world, Butler is creating a host of opportunities for students to advance at their current jobs or explore new and exciting opportunities in different career paths."

Butler University is a nationally recognized comprehensive university encompassing six colleges: Arts, Business, Communication, Education, Liberal Arts & Sciences, and Pharmacy & Health Sciences. Approximately 4,500 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students are enrolled at Butler, representing 46 states and 22 countries. More than 75 percent of Butler students will participate in some form of internship, and Butler students have had significant success after graduation, as demonstrated by the University's 97 percent placement rate within one year of graduation. The University was recently listed as the No. 1 regional university in the Midwest, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings, in addition to being included in The Princeton Review's annual "best colleges" guidebook.

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

