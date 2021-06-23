Three Creative Planning Wealth Managers Named to Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning LLC ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), is pleased to share today that three of their Wealth Managers, Brenna Saunders, Molly Rothove, and Jessica Culpepper, were named to the Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list, with all three advisors making it into the top 35. Creative Planning is the only independent wealth management firm with three advisors on the list, let alone the top 50.

"Our team is setting a standard of excellence and our #1 priority is always putting our client's best interest first and this group of women have done just that," said Peter Mallouk President and CEO of Creative Planning. "We are proud of our top women financial advisors for all of their accomplishments, particularly their focus on client service and it's always an honor to be recognized as some of the best in our business by Barron's."

Saunders was ranked 20th on the list, followed by Rothove at 21st, and Culpepper at 34th. Culpepper made the most sizeable jump in the rankings from the 2020 list where she ranked 53rd.

Creative Planning has experienced tremendous growth under Mallouk's leadership, having grown from under $100 million in assets under management in 2004 to over $80 billion in assets today. Creative Planning has over 850 employees with clients in all 50 states.

According to Barron's, the rankings are designed to "shine a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors, with an eye towards raising standards in the industry. The rankings serve two distinct types of Barron's readers. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard. For investors, the rankings are a tool that can help in the process of finding financial guidance." Barron's also uses a calculated formula to ascertain the final rankings which is comprised of three categories: assets, revenue, and quality of practice. Creative Planning is honored to have our wealth advisors included on this prestigious list and is excited for more advisors to be added to the list in years to come.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $80 billion in assets across all 50 states and overseas, as of June 23, 2021.

