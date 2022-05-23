Three Day BioPharma eMarketing Summit 2022: How Can Marketers Capitalize on this Significant Digital Transformation - San Diego Mission Bay Resort, San Diego, California, June 7th-9th, 2022

May 23, 2022, 06:00 ET
Healthcare marketing has changed beyond all recognition. In a world of reduced access, how can marketers capitalize on this significant digital transformation and reinvent service value beyond the traditional model?
What are the avenues to engage HCPs and patients in the future? Whether working remotely and virtually engaging customers, or having to rethink your entire healthcare digital strategy, the 2022 BioPharma eMarketing Summit has the answers you need.
Now in its 7th year, we're back this June (in-person) for Pharma's one-of-a-kind digital marketing leadership Summit. 2022 is the BIGGEST program to date and will share multiple leading industry takeaways on digital strategy leadership, pandemic strategy pivoting, digital health disruption, B2B, B2C, content supply, big data/segmentation, AI/AR/VR, customer experience, patient activation, omni/multi-channel, social strategy, mobile engagement and much, much more. If you are involved in biopharma product or brand strategy, you won't want to miss this game-changing industry Summit!
Don't miss your chance to be part of the digital health movement and join 300+ leading pharma and biotech digital marketing pioneers willing to share their own digital strategies in this interactive, engaging "TED-style" Summit. Advance your ENTIRE TEAM with two years worth of new digital marketing strategies and expertise in just three days!
Inspiring Keynotes & 'TED-Style' Sessions
Over the years, BioPharma's awesome keynotes included leading marketing disruptors and innovators including Rand Fishkin and Ted Rubin. Our carefully curated 2022 speakers will inspire you and your team with their personal stories and visions for the future of marketing, sales, and business. In addition, BioPharma 2022 will feature multiple fun and interactive breakout sessions from some of the biggest names and brightest minds in sales and marketing.
Join the Digital Health Revolution
Join over 300+ senior marketing leadership pioneers looking to advance their marketing and engagement campaigns, and share their own personal stories on finding a successful long-term digital strategy in this unique, engaging "TED-style" Summit! BioPharma 2022 is designed BY industry, FOR industry, providing a fun, highly interactive forum for 100's of creative minds, thinkers, and digital marketers to share invaluable best practices, insights, tools, and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns.
As well as the biopharma digital marketing strategies post COVID-19, we will be discussing:
- Marketing leadership: Creating a culture that resonates with your customer
- Disruptive marketing strategies driving healthcare
- Evolving your go-to-market strategy in the changing healthcare landscape
- Advancing your healthcare social media #Revolution
- Building a content supply chain that actually works
- The Digital Health revolution & how this will change you in 2021
- Perfecting the art & science of customer experience digital marketing
- AI/AR/VR & machine learning to automate digital journeys
- Bridging marketing & IT in a digital healthcare revolution
- Turning loyalty into advocacy: The future of loyalty marketing
- Enhance your B2B & B2C multichannel digital campaigns
- Utilizing big data to tell stories & streamline your engagement & pipelines
Speakers
Neil Patel
New York Times Bestselling Author & Co-Founder
Neil Patel Digital
Bryan Kramer
Best-Selling Author, TED Speaker, Forbes Contributor & CEO
PureMatter
Lori Fraijo Raygoza
Vice President of eCommerce and Digital Marketing
Apria Healthcare
Craig Delarge
Former Head, Digital Acceleration, Takeda & Founder
Digital Mental Health Project
Bharat Tewarie
Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
UCB
Bryan Cohen
Director, Corporate Affairs, Internal Channels Lead
Pfizer Digital
Stefan Jensen
Chief Executive Officer, Partner
Motionstrand
Zach Duenow
Director Marketing Excellence, Brand Building & Creative Excellence
GlaxoSmithKline
Craig McGettigan
Head, Multichannel Engagement, US Business Operations & Support
Sanofi
Damon Harrell
Vice President Depression Marketing and New Products
Alkermes
Tarak Shah
Associate Director, Global Product Marketing Inflammation & Immunology
Celgene
Hans Kaspersetz
President, Chief Strategist, 2019 MM&M Top 100 Agency
Arteric
John Graham Jr.
Senior Manager, Global Employer Brand & Recruitment Marketing
Amgen
John Vieira
US, Head of Commercialization
Sol-Gel Technologies
Gaetan Akinrolabu
Associate Director, Paid Media and Social Media Strategy
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Terry Coutsolioutsos
Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sales Operations & Communications (MSC)
Siemens
