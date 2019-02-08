Three Day Circulating Biomarkers Congress 2019 - San Diego, CA, United States - March 27th-29th, 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Circulating Biomarkers World Congress 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Annual Circulating Biomarkers World Congress 2019 brings together the most up-to-date technologies and advances in this expanding and evolving field.

The coverage of this conference focuses on the various classes of circulating biomarkers and their emerging applications:

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs): Exosomes and Microvesicles

Circulating Nucleic Acids: Circulating Cell-Free DNA, Circulating RNAs

Circulating Cells in the Circulation (Circulating Tumor Cells and Cancer Stem Cells)

This conference features an international faculty of speakers from academia as well as industry addressing the following topic areas:

Technologies for Isolation and Characterization: Single Vesicle Analysis Approaches

Role in Cancer and Various Disease Classes

Biomarker Potential for Diagnostics Development

Therapeutics Potential and Technology Advances in the EV Field

Agenda:



DAY 1 - WEDNESDAY, 27 MARCH 2019



08:00 - Conference Registration, Materials Pick-Up, Morning Coffee and Breakfast Pastries



08:45 - Conference Chair

Conference Co-Chairperson Opening Remarkers and Welcome to Delegates

Paul Robbins , Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Biophysics, and the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism, University of Minnesota Medical School, United States of America

, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Biophysics, and the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism, Medical School, Session Title: Conference Plenary Session -- Emerging Themes in Circulating Biomarkers and Liquid Biopsies

Plenary Session Chairperson: Lucia R. Languino , Ph.D., Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University

09:00 - Keynote Presentation

Mt-SEA Pipeline: High Throughput Flow Cytometric Analysis of Exosomes in Clinical Biofluids

Jennifer Jones , Staff Clinician, Molecular Immunogenetics & Vaccine Research Section, National Cancer Institute (NCI), United States of America

09:30 - Keynote Presentation

Disease-Specific Vascular Markers for Cancer, Atherosclerosis and Brain Diseases

Erkki Ruoslahti, Distinguished Professor and Former President, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, United States of America

10:00 - Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall



10:45 - Keynote Presentation

Precision Medicine Using Liquid Biopsies: A New Paradigm for Managing Cancer Diseases

Steve Soper , Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas , Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology, United States of America

11:15 - Conference Chair

Exosomes: Novel Opportunities for the Diagnosis and Therapy of Cancer

Lucia Languino, Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University , United States of America

11:45 - Keynote Presentation

Tumor-derived Exosomes Contribute to a Pro-inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment through the Stimulation of Chemokines and Cytokines in Mesenchymal Stromal Cells and Macrophages

Yves A. DeClerck , Professor of Pediatrics and Biochemistry & Molecular Medicine, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, University of Southern California , United States of America

12:15 - Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall and Poster Viewing

Session Title: Intercellular Communication Mediated by Exosomes/EVs - An Emerging Class of Circulating Biomarkers

14:00 - Cancer-Host Crosstalk Through Exosomal miRNA

Shizhen Emily Wang , Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, University of California, San Diego , United States of America

14:30 - Nanodiagnostic Tool for Comprehensive Assessment of Cancer in Blood

Shan Wang , Leland T. Edwards Professor in the School of Engineering, Stanford University , United States of America

15:00 - Modulation of Extracellular Vesicle Release and Content in SCC Cells

My Mahoney , Professor and Vice Chair, Thomas Jefferson University , United States of America

15:30 - Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall



16:30 - A Novel Extracellular Vesicle Isolation Method Used to Discover Urine Liver Disease Candidate Biomarkers

Shannon Pendergrast , Chief Scientific Officer, Ymir Genomics, United States of America

17:00 - Particle Metrix GmbHEV Biomarker Detection using Particle Metrix ZetaView Instruments and Fluorescent Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (F-NTA)

Sven Rudolf Kreutel , General Sales Manager, Particle Metrix GmbH

17:30 - NanoFCMNano-Flow Cytometry: Next-Generation Platform for Comprehensive EV Analysis

Dimitri Aubert , VP Sales and Marketing, Managing Director Europe, NanoFCM

18:00 - Networking Reception with Beer and Wine in the Exhibit Hall



19:00 - Close of Day 1 of the Conference.



DAY 2 - THURSDAY, 28 MARCH 2019



08:00 - Morning Coffee Break and Breakfast Pastries Served in the Exhibit Hall

Session Title: Microfluidics Technologies for Circulating Biomarkers Analysis

08:30 - Silicon Chip Nanofluidics for Extracellular Vesicle Enrichment

Benjamin H. Wunsch , Research Staff Member, T.J. Watson Research Center, IBM, United States of America

09:00 - Keynote Presentation

NanoVelcro Rare-Cell Assays for Detection and Characterization of Circulating Tumor Cells

Hsian-Rong Tseng, Professor, Crump Institute for Molecular Imaging, California NanoSystems Institute, University of California-Los Angeles , United States of America

09:30 - Keynote Presentation

Rapid Simultaneous Isolation and Detection of Exosome/EV and cfDNA Biomarkers from Cancer Patient Blood Samples

Michael Heller , Distinguished Scientist - Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Center for Cancer Early Detection and Research (CEDAR); Professor, University of California-San Diego , United States of America

10:00 - Keynote Presentation

Chemistry-Free Microfluidic Technologies to Sort Cells for Health and Disease

Utkan Demirci, Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine, United States of America

10:30 - Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall



12:00 - Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall and Poster Viewing



12:30 - Afternoon Session Presentations in the EV Summit Track



17:30 - Industry Panel Discussion Focusing on Circulating Biomarkers & Liquid Biopsy



18:15 - Close of Day 2 of the Conference Track



DAY 3 - FRIDAY, 29 MARCH 2019



08:30 - Morning Coffee and Breakfast Pastries Served in the Exhibit Hall



09:30 - Identification and Characterization of Circulating Long Non-Coding RNAs and HPV16/18 Cell-Free DNA as Cancer Biomarkers from Serum of Cervical Cancer Patients

Tawin Lempridee, Researcher, National Nanotechnology Center (NANOTEC), National Science and Technology Development Agency, Thailand

Circulating lncRNAs and HPV16/18 E7 ctDNA may be used as cancer biomarkers for developing a blood-based cervical cancer screening test.

10:00 - exRNA Biomarkers: Challenges in Methodology

Srimeenakshi Srinivasan, Research Fellow, University of California, San Diego , United States of America



Speakers



Conference Chairs:

Lucia R. Languino

Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University

Paul Robbins

Professor of Molecular Medicine, University of Minnesota Medical School

Keynote Speakers:



Steve Soper

Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas , Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology

Hsian-Rong Tseng

Professor, Crump Institute for Molecular Imaging, California NanoSystems Institute, University of California-Los Angeles

Erkki Ruoslahti

Distinguished Professor and Former President, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Utkan Demirci

Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine

Yves A. DeClerck

Professor of Pediatrics and Biochemistry & Molecular Medicine, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, University of Southern California

Michael Heller

Distinguished Scientist - Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Center for Cancer Early Detection and Research (CEDAR); Professor, University of California-San Diego

Jennifer Jones

Staff Clinician, Molecular Immunogenetics & Vaccine Research Section, National Cancer Institute (NCI)





