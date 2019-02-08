Three Day Circulating Biomarkers Congress 2019 - San Diego, CA, United States - March 27th-29th, 2019
The "Circulating Biomarkers World Congress 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Annual Circulating Biomarkers World Congress 2019 brings together the most up-to-date technologies and advances in this expanding and evolving field.
The coverage of this conference focuses on the various classes of circulating biomarkers and their emerging applications:
- Extracellular Vesicles (EVs): Exosomes and Microvesicles
- Circulating Nucleic Acids: Circulating Cell-Free DNA, Circulating RNAs
- Circulating Cells in the Circulation (Circulating Tumor Cells and Cancer Stem Cells)
This conference features an international faculty of speakers from academia as well as industry addressing the following topic areas:
- Technologies for Isolation and Characterization: Single Vesicle Analysis Approaches
- Role in Cancer and Various Disease Classes
- Biomarker Potential for Diagnostics Development
- Therapeutics Potential and Technology Advances in the EV Field
Agenda:
DAY 1 - WEDNESDAY, 27 MARCH 2019
08:00 - Conference Registration, Materials Pick-Up, Morning Coffee and Breakfast Pastries
08:45 - Conference Chair
- Conference Co-Chairperson Opening Remarkers and Welcome to Delegates
- Paul Robbins, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Biophysics, and the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism, University of Minnesota Medical School, United States of America
- Session Title: Conference Plenary Session -- Emerging Themes in Circulating Biomarkers and Liquid Biopsies
- Plenary Session Chairperson: Lucia R. Languino, Ph.D., Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University
09:00 - Keynote Presentation
- Mt-SEA Pipeline: High Throughput Flow Cytometric Analysis of Exosomes in Clinical Biofluids
- Jennifer Jones, Staff Clinician, Molecular Immunogenetics & Vaccine Research Section, National Cancer Institute (NCI), United States of America
09:30 - Keynote Presentation
- Disease-Specific Vascular Markers for Cancer, Atherosclerosis and Brain Diseases
- Erkki Ruoslahti, Distinguished Professor and Former President, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, United States of America
10:00 - Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
10:45 - Keynote Presentation
- Precision Medicine Using Liquid Biopsies: A New Paradigm for Managing Cancer Diseases
- Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology, United States of America
11:15 - Conference Chair
- Exosomes: Novel Opportunities for the Diagnosis and Therapy of Cancer
- Lucia Languino, Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, United States of America
11:45 - Keynote Presentation
- Tumor-derived Exosomes Contribute to a Pro-inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment through the Stimulation of Chemokines and Cytokines in Mesenchymal Stromal Cells and Macrophages
- Yves A. DeClerck, Professor of Pediatrics and Biochemistry & Molecular Medicine, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, University of Southern California, United States of America
12:15 - Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall and Poster Viewing
- Session Title: Intercellular Communication Mediated by Exosomes/EVs - An Emerging Class of Circulating Biomarkers
14:00 - Cancer-Host Crosstalk Through Exosomal miRNA
- Shizhen Emily Wang, Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, University of California, San Diego, United States of America
14:30 - Nanodiagnostic Tool for Comprehensive Assessment of Cancer in Blood
- Shan Wang, Leland T. Edwards Professor in the School of Engineering, Stanford University, United States of America
15:00 - Modulation of Extracellular Vesicle Release and Content in SCC Cells
- My Mahoney, Professor and Vice Chair, Thomas Jefferson University, United States of America
15:30 - Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
16:30 - A Novel Extracellular Vesicle Isolation Method Used to Discover Urine Liver Disease Candidate Biomarkers
- Shannon Pendergrast, Chief Scientific Officer, Ymir Genomics, United States of America
17:00 - Particle Metrix GmbHEV Biomarker Detection using Particle Metrix ZetaView Instruments and Fluorescent Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (F-NTA)
- Sven Rudolf Kreutel, General Sales Manager, Particle Metrix GmbH
17:30 - NanoFCMNano-Flow Cytometry: Next-Generation Platform for Comprehensive EV Analysis
- Dimitri Aubert, VP Sales and Marketing, Managing Director Europe, NanoFCM
18:00 - Networking Reception with Beer and Wine in the Exhibit Hall
19:00 - Close of Day 1 of the Conference.
DAY 2 - THURSDAY, 28 MARCH 2019
08:00 - Morning Coffee Break and Breakfast Pastries Served in the Exhibit Hall
- Session Title: Microfluidics Technologies for Circulating Biomarkers Analysis
08:30 - Silicon Chip Nanofluidics for Extracellular Vesicle Enrichment
- Benjamin H. Wunsch, Research Staff Member, T.J. Watson Research Center, IBM, United States of America
09:00 - Keynote Presentation
- NanoVelcro Rare-Cell Assays for Detection and Characterization of Circulating Tumor Cells
- Hsian-Rong Tseng, Professor, Crump Institute for Molecular Imaging, California NanoSystems Institute, University of California-Los Angeles, United States of America
09:30 - Keynote Presentation
- Rapid Simultaneous Isolation and Detection of Exosome/EV and cfDNA Biomarkers from Cancer Patient Blood Samples
- Michael Heller, Distinguished Scientist - Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Center for Cancer Early Detection and Research (CEDAR); Professor, University of California-San Diego, United States of America
10:00 - Keynote Presentation
- Chemistry-Free Microfluidic Technologies to Sort Cells for Health and Disease
- Utkan Demirci, Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine, United States of America
10:30 - Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
12:00 - Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall and Poster Viewing
12:30 - Afternoon Session Presentations in the EV Summit Track
17:30 - Industry Panel Discussion Focusing on Circulating Biomarkers & Liquid Biopsy
18:15 - Close of Day 2 of the Conference Track
DAY 3 - FRIDAY, 29 MARCH 2019
08:30 - Morning Coffee and Breakfast Pastries Served in the Exhibit Hall
09:30 - Identification and Characterization of Circulating Long Non-Coding RNAs and HPV16/18 Cell-Free DNA as Cancer Biomarkers from Serum of Cervical Cancer Patients
- Tawin Lempridee, Researcher, National Nanotechnology Center (NANOTEC), National Science and Technology Development Agency, Thailand
- Circulating lncRNAs and HPV16/18 E7 ctDNA may be used as cancer biomarkers for developing a blood-based cervical cancer screening test.
10:00 - exRNA Biomarkers: Challenges in Methodology
- Srimeenakshi Srinivasan, Research Fellow, University of California, San Diego, United States of America
Speakers
Conference Chairs:
Lucia R. Languino
- Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University
Paul Robbins
- Professor of Molecular Medicine, University of Minnesota Medical School
Keynote Speakers:
Steve Soper
- Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology
Hsian-Rong Tseng
- Professor, Crump Institute for Molecular Imaging, California NanoSystems Institute, University of California-Los Angeles
Erkki Ruoslahti
- Distinguished Professor and Former President, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute
Utkan Demirci
- Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine
Yves A. DeClerck
- Professor of Pediatrics and Biochemistry & Molecular Medicine, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, University of Southern California
Michael Heller
- Distinguished Scientist - Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Center for Cancer Early Detection and Research (CEDAR); Professor, University of California-San Diego
Jennifer Jones
- Staff Clinician, Molecular Immunogenetics & Vaccine Research Section, National Cancer Institute (NCI)
