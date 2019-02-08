Three Day Flow Cytometry Conference 2019: Circulating Biomarkers 2019 / Liquid Biopsies 2019 / EV-based Dx & Rx Summit 2019 (San Diego, CA, United States - March 27th-29th, 2019)

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Flow Cytometry 2019: Biomarkers & Diagnostics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flow Cytometry 2019: Biomarkers & Diagnostics Conference to be held co-located and concurrently with the following three conferences:

Circulating Biomarkers 2019

Liquid Biopsies 2019

EV-based Dx & Rx Summit 2019

Flow Cytometry 2019: Biomarkers & Diagnostics presentations are embedded within the overall tracks of the co-located and concurrent conferences.

Conference attendees receive full access to all conferences with a centrally-located exhibit hall featuring companies from around the world.

The goal of these concurrent conferences is to focus on the up-to-date research and diagnostic utilization of flow cytometry and to illustrate technology developments and applications in this field.

The co-located conferences focusing on Circulating Biomarkers and Liquid Biopsies describe the emerging themes and the convergence that is taking place especially as development of liquid biopsies deploys various technology platforms and is gaining momentum.

The Exhibit Hall is open from March 27-29, 2019 and the conference features presentations, round-table discussions and technology spotlight workshops.



There are extensive networking opportunities at this conference for the various stakeholders in the field:

Companies Developing Flow Cytometers and Developing Applications

Researchers Using Flow Cytometry in Cellular Biomarker Analysis

Flow Cytometry in Diagnostics

Emerging Applications Development

Agenda Topics

Flow Cytometry and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Analysis: A New Paradigm in Exosomes/EV Research

Flow Cytometry for Biomarker Analysis

Flow Cytometry in Diagnostics: Current Utilization, Disease Classes, and Emerging Trends

Instrumentation Development Trends in Commercial Flow Cytometers

Emerging Company Presentations and Showcase

Emerging Technologies Showcase

Single Cell Analysis and Flow Cytometry

Technology Development and Commercial Platforms

Speakers



Keynote Speakers:



John Nolan

Professor, The Scintillon Institute

Shana Kelley

Professor, University of Toronto

Jennifer Jones

Staff Clinician, Molecular Immunogenetics & Vaccine Research Section, National Cancer Institute (NCI)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7k77b8/three_day_flow?w=5

