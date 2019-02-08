Three Day Flow Cytometry Conference 2019: Circulating Biomarkers 2019 / Liquid Biopsies 2019 / EV-based Dx & Rx Summit 2019 (San Diego, CA, United States - March 27th-29th, 2019)
Feb 08, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Flow Cytometry 2019: Biomarkers & Diagnostics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Flow Cytometry 2019: Biomarkers & Diagnostics Conference to be held co-located and concurrently with the following three conferences:
- Circulating Biomarkers 2019
- Liquid Biopsies 2019
- EV-based Dx & Rx Summit 2019
Flow Cytometry 2019: Biomarkers & Diagnostics presentations are embedded within the overall tracks of the co-located and concurrent conferences.
Conference attendees receive full access to all conferences with a centrally-located exhibit hall featuring companies from around the world.
The goal of these concurrent conferences is to focus on the up-to-date research and diagnostic utilization of flow cytometry and to illustrate technology developments and applications in this field.
The co-located conferences focusing on Circulating Biomarkers and Liquid Biopsies describe the emerging themes and the convergence that is taking place especially as development of liquid biopsies deploys various technology platforms and is gaining momentum.
The Exhibit Hall is open from March 27-29, 2019 and the conference features presentations, round-table discussions and technology spotlight workshops.
There are extensive networking opportunities at this conference for the various stakeholders in the field:
- Companies Developing Flow Cytometers and Developing Applications
- Researchers Using Flow Cytometry in Cellular Biomarker Analysis
- Flow Cytometry in Diagnostics
- Emerging Applications Development
Agenda Topics
- Flow Cytometry and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Analysis: A New Paradigm in Exosomes/EV Research
- Flow Cytometry for Biomarker Analysis
- Flow Cytometry in Diagnostics: Current Utilization, Disease Classes, and Emerging Trends
- Instrumentation Development Trends in Commercial Flow Cytometers
- Emerging Company Presentations and Showcase
- Emerging Technologies Showcase
- Single Cell Analysis and Flow Cytometry
- Technology Development and Commercial Platforms
Speakers
Keynote Speakers:
John Nolan
- Professor, The Scintillon Institute
Shana Kelley
- Professor, University of Toronto
Jennifer Jones
- Staff Clinician, Molecular Immunogenetics & Vaccine Research Section, National Cancer Institute (NCI)
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7k77b8/three_day_flow?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article