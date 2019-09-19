Three Day Pharma Mini MBA Course: London, United Kingdom - November 4-6, 2019
Sep 19, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Pharma Mini MBA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A three-day accelerated management programme to give you the high-performance management skills of an MBA, designed specifically for pharmaceutical/biotechnology professionals and also applicable to medical device/animal health industries
Course overview
Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today. This course has been specially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. It will help you build your management skills for the future and prepare you to fulfill your ambitions.
The Pharma Mini MBA accelerated management programme is a distillation of the most valuable parts of an MBA, as applied to the pharmaceutical industry. It will provide you with practical management tools to apply in the workplace, as well as giving a real taste of an MBA course with the pharmaceutical case studies from business schools.
Pharmaceutical industry context - business school pharmaceutical case studies on each module
This intensive course will help you to translate your learning into new behaviours and improvements in your capability and performance and will work through live issues impacting on the industry and on you directly. The individual and group exercises will focus on pharmaceutical/biotech/generic MBA case studies, and also on your own challenges and examples. The business school case studies will help give the feel' of a full MBA and help you understand more about the strategies used in today's pharmaceutical and associated industries.
The Pharma Mini MBA is also an invaluable guide to all that is best and most practical on an MBA course - with a specific focus on the pharmaceutical sector. It is also of value either to gain the most useful aspects of an MBA or as an MBA taster, providing a foundation of the essential MBA elements to apply directly to your role. The pharmaceutical industry requires employees within the industry to focus on successful leadership and business management skills, which this programme is designed to give you.
The skills you will improve include:
- Problem-solving
- Seeing the bigger picture
- Decision-making, priorities
- Strategic leadership
- Implementing strategy
- Environmental awareness
- Cross-cultural communication
- Strategic thinking
- Leadership
- Commercial awareness
- Change management
- Team-working
- Project management
- Increased confidence prioritisation
Key Benefits of attending
MBA learning style of the programme
The Pharma Mini MBA learning style is hands-on' rather than academic. The programme is very practical, without being too theoretical, with industry-relevant case studies drawn from business school cases. This intensive three-day course covers the key areas of an MBA and applies these MBA tools and concepts to the pharmaceutical industry, providing you with a firm foundation of the essential MBA thinking and terminology. Three modules will be covered in just three days of interactive workshops to enhance the value of the course and, to minimise your time away from the office, there is also optional pre- and post-course work set by the programme director.
- Develop your understanding of the key techniques of an MBA to apply to your work
- Gain a greater understanding of the pharma industry, its drivers, challenges, and opportunities
- Hear about the latest strategic technology innovations being used and developed in the pharma industry
- Understand what strategic thinking is and how to use strategy tools
- Develop your leadership and strategic skills
- Become more effective in coping with and managing change in the pharma industry
- Explore the benefits and costs of doing an MBA
- Take away a Mini MBA toolkit to apply to your job
- Discuss and learn from real pharma industry case studies
Who Should Attend:
A must-attend' for professionals in the pharmaceutical/ biotech/medical device industries wishing to develop their business management skills for more senior levels and beyond mere technical skills. It will also help anyone thinking of studying for an MBA who would like an idea of what is involved. It is particularly beneficial to attend with a colleague to maximise the practical learning.
