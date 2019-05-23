Three Day Pharmacovigilance Course: Understanding PhV Today in Europe, the USA and Japan - London, United Kingdom - June 24th-26th, 2019

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance - Understanding PhV Today" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course aims to provide basic training for those concerned with pharmacovigilance. New entrants as well as experienced operators in drug safety monitoring will benefit from the mixture of scientific knowledge and practical guidance. In addition, detailed information will be provided on regulatory developments in pharmacovigilance in Europe, the USA and Japan.

Key topics to be addressed include:

Principles of pharmacovigilance and data resources

Risk management, causality assessment and PASS/PAES studies

Pharmacoepidemiological studies and evolution of PSURs, PBRERs and DSURs

Proactive pharmacovigilance pre- and post-marketing, risk-benefit assessment

Pharmacovigilance regulations, clinical trial ADR reporting requirements n Drug surveillance in countries outside Europe

Post-marketing surveillance: observational cohort studies

An overview of signal detection and risk management plans

Who Should Attend:



All those involved and interested in the daily practice of pharmacovigilance, including pharmaceutical physicians and those working in:

Drug safety

Adverse reaction monitoring

R&D

Regulatory affairs

Registration

Agenda:



Day one

Principles of pharmacovigilance and data resources

Basic principles of monitoring drug safety

An overview of methodology

Data resources available for monitoring and evaluating drug safety

Responding to drug safety signals

Risk management and risk minimisation: basic principles

Basic principles

Proactive strategies

Principles of risk minimisation

PASS and PAES studies

Causality assessment: clinical diagnosis of adverse events

The principles of causality assessment with practical examples

Medical evaluation of individual reports of adverse events

Strategies for follow-up

Discussion session

The current regulatory framework and its global impact

Overview of European regulatory framework, including 2012 EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Implications for the global environment - the links to ICH and CIOMS recommendations

Inspections and penalties for non-compliance

Practical applications of definitions

European post-marketing pharmacovigilance regulations

Overview of requirements which will include:

The role of pharmacovigilance risk assessment committee and SCOPE initiative

Quality management systems and the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF)

QPPV

Expedited reporting: solicited vs spontaneous

Periodic reports and signal management and use of EudraVigilance

Risk management plans and risk minimisation

Post-authorisation safety and efficacy studies (PASS/PAES)

Additional monitoring

Pharmacovigilance inspections/audit

Public hearings including first EMA hearing

- September 2017

Stakeholder involvement initiatives such as PROTECT, WEB-RADR

New electronic reporting standards, E2B (R3), IDMP

Day two

Proactive pharmacovigilance pre- and post-marketing

Anticipating drug safety issues in development of small molecules and biologics

What specific and non-specific safety monitoring should be done?

Handling safety signals in development

Differences between pre-marketing studies and post-marketing experience

Discussion session

Risk-benefit assessment

General principles

Quantifying risk

Taking action to optimise risk-benefit

Monitoring the effectiveness of risk management measures

Discussion session

Clinical trial ADR reporting requirements

ICH E2A and general requirements

Expedited reports

EU Clinical Trials Directive and detailed guidance (CT-3)

US IND requirements

Development safety update reports (DSURs)

Discussion session

Pharmacoepidemiological studies - basic designs, strengths, weaknesses and examples

Real-world data is the king

Randomisation in the real world

Drugs and devices - it's all exposure'

Tracking all patients?

Periodic reporting - PSURs and PBRERs

Evolution of the PSUR, PBRER and DSUR

What do we submit and when to submit it

Practical aspects of compiling PSURs and PBRERs

Linking DSURs, RMPs, PSURs, PBRERs and core safety Information

Discussion session

Day three

Drug surveillance in countries outside Europe

US culture

NDA and IND safety reporting

Inspections

Japan culture

culture Post-marketing safety surveillance programmes in Japan

Pharmacovigilance in other countries

Practicalities of signal detection

Definitions of signals

Regulatory guidances on signal detection by industry and regulators

Resources for signal detection

Quantitative vs qualitative signal detection

Examples of pharmacoepidemiological studies used in risk management

How we weigh evidence

Observational cohort studies

Case control studies

Drug registries (anti-TNFs)

Pregnancy registries

Practicalities of risk management

A real-world example of the development of a successful EU risk management plan

- Requirements of risk management plans from an industry point of view

- How to write a successful risk management plan

- Reporting results of outcomes of activities in the risk management plan

- Updating a risk management plan

Practical pharmacovigilance workshop

A practical case study with valuable hands-on experience

- Handling an important safety alert from regulators

- Assessment of risk

- Determining measures to respond to previously unidentified risks

- Continuing assessment and communication of risk-benefit

