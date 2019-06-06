Three Day Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Health & Biosensors Conference 2019: Emerging Themes, Technologies and Applications - San Diego, CA, United States - October 7-9, 2019
Jun 06, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Global Health & Biosensors 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This annual conference discusses the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health fields and bring in the Biosensors field providing the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.
This conference provides an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval. Experts in these fields will share their views on point-of-care in the clinical setting. The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions and facilitating collaborations. Also, we frame the role of POC testing in the expanding Global Health field and highlight opportunities existing in many parts of the world.
This conference covers POC Detection, POC Diagnostics, and POC-based Treatment Options as part of the Comprehensive Coverage of this Expanding Field. The POC testing field is expanding focused not only on infectious disease diagnostics (which represents approximately 80% of the marketplace) but also with cancer and cardiovascular disease focus. We address each of these segments in this conference.
Registered delegates have full access to the co-located and concurrent conferences to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:
- Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Emerging Themes, Technologies and Applications 2019
- Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Technologies, Companies and Commercialization 2019
- Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health 2019
- Single Cells, Single Molecules & Vesicles Summit 2019
- Microfluidics and Flow Chemistry 2019
The Conference Features the Following Panel Discussions:
- Global Health Panel Discussion Chaired by Amy Adelberger (CEO, Global Impact Advisors).
- POC Diagnostics to the Market - A Panel Discussion of Industry Participants" Chaired by John Brennan (Professor and Director, McMaster University).
Agenda:
- Emerging Technologies and Emerging Companies Showcase
- Global Health and Emerging Viral Diseases such as Ebola and Zika
- Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications
- Microfluidics for Wearables and Mobile Diagnostics Development
- POC Diagnostics for Global Health: A Worldwide Perspective
- Low-Cost POC Devices for Deployment Worldwide
- POC Diagnostics in Resource-Limited Settings
- POC Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing
Speakers:
Paul Yager
Professor
University of Washington
Paul Yager is Professor at the Department of Bioengineering, University of Washington.
Arben Merkoçi
ICREA Research Professor And Group Leader
Catalan Institute of Nanoscience And Nanotechnology
Joseph Wang
Chair of Nanoengineering, SAIC Endowed Professor
Director at Center of Wearable Sensors, University of California-San Diego
Chong Ahn
Professor
University of Cincinnati
Distinguished University Research Professor, Mitchell P. Kartalia Chair Professor of BioMEMS, University of Cincinnati
Holger Schmidt
Professor
University of Califonia - Santa Cruz
Narinder Kapany Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of California-Santa Cruz
Paul Bohn
Professor
University of Notre Dame
Arthur J. Schmitt Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Notre Dame
Rustem Ismagilov
Professor
Califonia Institute of Technology
Ethel Wilson Bowles and Robert Bowles Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, California Institute of Technology
John Brennan
Professor & Director
Biointerfaces Institute, McMaster University
Professor and Director, Biointerfaces Institute, McMaster University
John McDevitt
New York University College of Dentistry Bioengineering Institute
Chair, Department Biomaterials, New York University College of Dentistry Bioengineering Institute
Bernhard Weigl
Director
Intellectual Ventures/Global Good-Bill Gates Venture Fund
Director, Center for In-Vitro Diagnostics, Intellectual Ventures/Global Good-Bill Gates Venture Fund
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrxkhs
