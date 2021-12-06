Three Day Virtual Computer System Validation (CSV) Training Course: Principles, Methods, and Best Practices - December 13-15, 2021

Dec 06, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for the "Computer System Validation (CSV) Training" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course is designed to completely immerse you in the principles, methods, and best practices of Computer System Validation (CSV).
You will learn about the regulations that impact your systems and gain hands-on practice writing validation documents. You will leave ready to lead efficient, effective, inspection-ready validation projects, whether you choose to follow a traditional waterfall or agile methodology.
Boot camp is tough and challenging. It is a three-day complete immersion in the validation process, including industry best practices and more recent advances in technology. Participants will complete hands-on validation activities through instruction, exercises, and case scenarios.
Learning Objectives
- Understanding of how to comply with key FDA and international CSV regulations and guidance, such as 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11
- The purpose of each validation deliverable and hands-on practice creating each deliverable, including the Validation Plan, Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Validation Tests (IQ, OQ, PQ), Trace Matrix, Test Summary, and Validation Report
- Comprehension of risk-based validation techniques and how to leverage these techniques to create efficient yet compliant validation approaches
- Appropriate validation strategies for many types of applications, including Cloud/SaaS, COTS, spreadsheets, and custom developed systems
- Awareness of best-practices and inspector expectations for computer system validation and software quality assurance (SQA) programs
Key Topics Covered:
AGENDA - Day 1
- FDA Regulations and Guidance
- Other Regulations and Guidance (EMA, ICH, EU, MHRA, PIC/S)
- Exercise: Exploring the Regulations using the fda.gov website
- Validation, verification, and qualification
- Common SDLCs
- GAMP 5 "V" Model
- COTS, Cloud, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS
- Spreadsheet Validation
Module 1: Computer System Validation (CSV) Regulations 12:30 PM EDT
Module 2:Computer System Validation Method and Models 1:30 PM EDT
Break 02:45 PM EDT 15 mins
- 21 CFR Part 11 Guidance
- Electronic records/signatures requirements
- Exercise: FDA Guidance for ER/ES
Module 3:21 CFR Part 11 - 03:00 PM EDT
Data Integrity and Governance - 04:00 PM EDT
Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT
AGENDA - Day 2
- Validation Strategy Document
- Validation Strategy Components
- Rationale for Validation Testing
- GAMP 5 System Categorization
- Risk assessment
- Risk mitigation
- Exercise: Validation Plan writing
Module 4:Validation Planning - 12:30 PM EDT
Module 5:Risk-Based Validation - 02:15 PM EDT
Break - 03:00 PM EDT
- Requirements development
- User Requirements Specification (URS)
- Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)
- Exercise: Requirements Interviews and URS/FRS writing
- System Design Configuration (SDS)
- Configuration Management Specification (CMS)
- Validation testing process
- IQ purpose and contents
- OQ purpose and contents
- PQ purpose and contents
- Principles of validation testing
- Testing techniques
- Testing Plan purpose and contents
- Exercise: Testing Plan writing
- Protocol structure and contents
- Objective evidence
- Test writing best practices
- Test structure best practices
- Exercise: IQ/OQ/PQ writing
- Test execution best practices
- Validation failure documentation
- Exercise: Validation test execution
Module 6:Requirements - 03:15 PM EDT
Module 7:System Design and Development - 03:40 PM EDT
Module 8:IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols and Execution - 04:00 PM EDT
Module 9:Validation Testing Plan
Module 10:IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols
Module 11:Test Execution
Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT
AGENDA - Day 3
- Trace Matrix purpose and contents
- Exercise: Trace Matrix writing
- Test Summary purpose and contents
- Validation Report purpose and contents
- Exercise: Validation Summary Report writing
- Maintaining validation status
- Change control processes
- Security and Access
- Audit Trail Review
- Incidence Reporting
- Periodic System Review
- Record retention
- Retirement challenges
Module 12:Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM) 12:30 PM EDT
Module 13:Test and Validation Reports - 12:45 PM EDT
Module 14:Change Management 01:00 PM EDT
Module 15:System Retirement 02:00 PM EDT
Break at 02:30 PM EDT 15 mins
- Current Trends in Compliance and Enforcement
- Case Study: FDA enforcement
- Exercise: Be the Consultant
- Activity: Exam Preparation
- Final Exam
- Q/A Session with the Course Instructor
Module 16:FDA Warnings Letters 02:45 PM EDT
Module 17:Q/A Session & CSV Exam 04:00 PM EDT
Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT
